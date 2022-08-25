Gooden legacy thriving at home in Cahokia with high hopes of big things to come

CAHOKIA — After a particularly rough day at summer practice, all Orlando "Doc" Gooden wanted to do was sleep.

The Cahokia High football coach wanted to sleep away some of the distaste before returning to the gym the next day. He set his alarm for 5:30 a.m.

But instead of hearing the screeching tones of his alarm, it was his son who rolled him awake.

At 4 a.m.

"He woke me up saying 'Dad, can we get into the weight room? Can we get to the field right now?' " Gooden said.

Omarion Gooden beat his father and coach to the punch and dragged the elder Gooden to the gym to accelerate the cleansing process.

"I just wanted to get better," the younger Gooden said.

Cahokia will kick off its second season under Orlando Gooden at 7 p.m. Friday when it travels to Alton in the season opener for both teams. The Comanches were 5-5 last year and qualified for the Class 4A playoffs for the third consecutive season.

Before returning home, Orlando Gooden, 2001 Cahokia graduate, coached one year at Granite City in 2019 and posted a 3-6 campaign. A few months later, after John Clay walked away from Cahokia, Gooden was named the head coach at his alma mater.

"This is the main reason why I moved back home after college — to take over this job," Orlando Gooden said. "My goal is to be the first football coach to win a state championship here. When things fell in line, I was right here to accept the job."

While he learned a lot as a head coach at Granite City and an assistant at Cahokia before taking over the head coaching job last year, he didn't expect his son to beat him to workouts.

But it's something that brought a smile to his face.

"When you talk about a hard-working kid, that's him," Orlando Gooden said. "He won't be outworked."

His teammates have pointed out Omarion Gooden hasn't received any kind of special treatment just because he's the coach's son.

"Sometimes he's harder on him," Cahokia senior defensive back Keshawn Lyons said.

Senior Nicholas Deloach, a Mizzou commit, echoed the same sentiment.

"He's harder on him than us. He expects him to do well," Deloach said.

Omarion understands why is father is tough on him.

"He expects a little more out of me because I'm his son," Omarion said. "I am trying to reach goals and I feel like he can push me. I want to do well for both my team and him."

In seven games as a junior, Omarion passed for 1,093 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also rushed for 187 yards and three touchdown on 30 carries.

After tasting the playoffs last year, Orlando Gooden isn't satisfied with just getting there this time around.

"I'm never going to be happy with just getting to the playoffs," Orlando Gooden said. "That's not why I'm here. Playoffs are the expectations."

Despite some rough practices in the summer, Omarion Gooden and his teammates are starting to see the fruits of their labors on and off the field.