Grandmother helps St. Charles senior Gracial stay focused on the way to Mizzou

"Looking at it now, she's one of the big reasons I'm here going this," Gracial said. "I want her to keep seeing me play."

Gracial grew up in downtown St. Louis and his mother, Maria Gracial, sent him to live with Polk in order to keep him away from the dangerous streets of the city.

Polk took the responsibility seriously and put the hammer down from day one.

"To be perfectly honest, I'm pretty strict," Polk said. "But he never really acted like he wanted to run around. I really didn't have any problems. He was never the kind of child that wanted to get into trouble."

Gracial's routine under Polk's watchful eye is a simple one. He goes to school, attends football practice, then comes home to study. In the offseason, he heads to the weight room after classes.

That regimen has worked so far, and Gracial wouldn't have it any other way.

"Looking at it now, staying home all the time was definitely worth it," Gracial said. "I could have been doing something else, hanging in the streets, that wouldn't have been good for me."