Granite City beats Madison for first victory since 2019

GRANITE CITY — Cameron Golden collapsed at midfield Saturday afternoon.

The starting center for the Granite City High football team, Golden had spent the last four quarters sweating his way through the afternoon heat. But exhaustion didn’t leave the 6-foot-1 and 295-pound sophomore flat on his back.

It was emotion.

For the first time since 2019, the Warriors had won.

"It's the first time I felt that and it felt amazing," Golden said.

Granite City held off Class 1A neighbor Madison 51-34 at the newly christened Kevin Greene Field on the campus of Granite City High. The victory ended an 18-game losing streak, but that includes Granite City’s forfeit victory over Cardinal Ritter in 2019 when it was revealed the Lions used an ineligible player.

The last time the Warriors won on the field was a 54-49 win at Collinsville on October 4, 2019. That was 21 games ago.

The last time Granite City won on its home field was when it beat Mater Dei 39-27 on October 5, 2018. The Warriors lost their next 13 successive home games.

It’s been a long time coming, and Golden felt all of it.

“It was full on emotions,” Golden said. “That one really hits hard. I figured new turf field, new team, might as well lay and praise it.”

Granite City (1-3) had been close earlier this season, but Carbondale hit a field goal in the waning moments of their Week 2 game to win 34-32.

“We’ve been saying for the last three weeks were at the top of that hump and we’re almost over,” Golden said. “Today we went flying over it.”

There were moments when it appeared Saturday’s matchup with Madison could go sideways. Madison (1-2) struck first when junior quarterback Derrion Enlow found junior receiver Kaylon Bursey for a 27-yard touchdown catch on fourth-and-24 to make it 6-0 with 8 minutes and 37 seconds left in the first quarter.

Granite City responded with 34 consecutive points to take a 34-6 lead into halftime. The Warriors piled up the points in all kinds of ways. After the Trojans scored, senior receiver Ian Poston returned Madison’s kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown. Sophomore quarterback Kendrick Lyons found sophomore receiver Logan Webb for an 83-yard touchdown pass. Junior running back Carl Harris and sophomore receiver Amari Rodger-Parott both rushed for touchdowns.

The Warriors went into the break believing they were on the cusp of victory.

Madison made sure Granite City worked for it.

“We challenged them at halftime, ‘Do you want to lay down and get ran over or do you want to get back in it?’ ” Madison coach Tavares Young said. “We just didn’t finish.”

The Trojans scored three touchdowns in the first seven minutes of the third quarter. Madison senior receiver Curtis Wilson Jr. was electric all afternoon but really showcased his speed and agility on a near 70-yard punt return for a touchdown to open up the third-quarter scoring.

Madison then forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and recovered deep in Granite City territory. It took two plays for Wilson to rush for a 20-yard touchdown with 9:33 to play in the third. On the afternoon Wilson caught four passes for 92 yards and rushed for 39 yards on seven carries.

Enlow rushed for a 2-yard touchdown that made it 34-26 with 4:52 remaining in the third. For the game he completed 9 of 14 passes for 205 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted once. He rushed for 81 yards on 11 carries before taking a sack late in the fourth quarter and required assistance to get off the field.

Madison made enough plays to give itself a chance but was its own worst enemy at times. It turned the ball over four times in the first half and was called for 27 penalties. It played with only 10 men on the field on several downs, too.

“Turnovers killed us. Four turnovers in the first half, it’s hard to overcome that,” Young said. “I thought we moved the ball pretty good, but penalties put us behind the numbers. We just don’t have the depth.”

As Granite City’s lead started to melt in the third quarter sophomore kicker Abby Knight knocked in a 30-yard field goal to push its advantage to 37-26 with 2.4 seconds to play in the third.

Harris scored two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter that sealed Granite City’s victory. For the game Harris rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries in his first game as the lead running back. Lyons completed 13 of 25 passes for 196 yards, one touchdown and was intercepted once. Webb caught five passes for 125 yards and a score.

When Lyons stepped behind Golden to snap the ball, take a knee and start the clock for the final half minute of the game the celebration was on. The Warriors whooped it up as they dumped water on head coach Kindle Lyons. They roared as time ticked away.

After nearly four seasons, Granite City finally walked off the field victorious. It didn’t matter that it came against the tiny, neighboring Madison in their first meeting in at least 23 years. A win is a win.

“Words can’t even express how it is for real,” Kindle Lyons said. “This is the best feeling ever, just seeing the kids have some success.”