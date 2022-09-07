 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Granite City High opens new Kevin Greene Field on Friday

Granite City High football will showcase its new million-dollar athletic facility Friday night when the Warriors hosts Champaign Central at 7 p.m.

The new facility includes an artificial multi-purpose turf that has replaced the natural grass at Kevin Greene Field.

Granite City (0-2) played its first two games of the season on the road and lost last week in heart-breaking fashion as Carbondale knocked in a last-second field goal to escape with a 34-32 win. It extended the Warriors' losing streak to 17 consecutive games.

The last time Granite City was credited with a win was when it was awarded a forfeit victory against Cardinal Ritter in 2019. The last time the Warriors won on the field was at Collinsville in a 54-49 thriller on October 4, 2019.

