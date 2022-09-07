Granite City High opens new Kevin Greene Field on Friday

Granite City High football will showcase its new million-dollar athletic facility Friday night when the Warriors hosts Champaign Central at 7 p.m.

The new facility includes an artificial multi-purpose turf that has replaced the natural grass at Kevin Greene Field.

Granite City (0-2) played its first two games of the season on the road and lost last week in heart-breaking fashion as Carbondale knocked in a last-second field goal to escape with a 34-32 win. It extended the Warriors' losing streak to 17 consecutive games.