Granite City High opens new Kevin Greene Field on Friday

Up next is installation of turf on the Kevin Greene Multipurpose Regulation Turf Field! In addition, goal posts are installed and work has started on the new pole vault runway and pit. pic.twitter.com/SrSdq3efO2— GCHS Warriors (@GCHS_Warriors) August 24, 2022
Granite City High football will showcase its new million-dollar athletic facility Friday night when the Warriors hosts Champaign Central at 7 p.m.
The new facility includes an artificial multi-purpose turf that has replaced the natural grass at Kevin Greene Field.
Granite City (0-2) played its first two games of the season on the road and lost last week in heart-breaking fashion as Carbondale knocked in a last-second field goal to escape with a 34-32 win. It extended the Warriors' losing streak to 17 consecutive games.
The last time Granite City was credited with a win was when it was awarded a forfeit victory against Cardinal Ritter in 2019. The last time the Warriors won on the field was at Collinsville in a 54-49 thriller on October 4, 2019.