Grayson shakes off mishaps, leads Althoff to dramatic win over Red Bud

BELLEVILLE — Braylon Grayson sat on the sideline stomaching 92 seconds of disaster.

The Althoff junior quarterback threw two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns on successive fourth quarter possessions and reflected upon a 13-point lead that suddenly became a one-point deficit.

“I had to shake it off,” Grayson said. “I couldn’t think about it, I had to just go back out there and play.”

Grayson pulled himself together, then pulled off the game-winning drive, finding senior Jordan Lewis for the go-ahead touchdown as Althoff defeated Red Bud 26-14 on Saturday in a Class 2A Illinois second-round football playoff game at Althoff.

Althoff (7-4), which advanced to a state quarterfinal for the first time since 2016, will play either Johnston City (10-0) or Arthur (8-2) at a date and time to be announced.

Dominant play on the Althoff defensive line, led by juniors Christopher Jenkins and J’Vonta Mosby, stymied a vaunted Red Bud offensive attack that had scored 34 points or more six times. The Musketeers gained just 61 yards rushing on 27 carries.

“We knew how they wanted to move the ball, and we tried to minimize that and go from there,” Mosby said.

Red Bud (8-3), which played a second-round playoff game for first time since 2009, received a tough break in the second quarter when the knuckle of senior quarterback Thomas Friess struck the helmet of a defensive lineman, and he could no longer grip the football. It forced sophomore Dylan Oliver, who had not thrown a varsity pass all season, into action.

Oliver performed admirably, completing 7-of-18 passes for 80 yards, but the Musketeers struggled to sustain drives. The largest gain for Red Bud came on a 36-yard run on a double reverse by Evan Dressel, as Red Bud attempted a flea flicker and other gadgetry to try to gain yardage, mostly to no avail.

“The coaches pounded into us to stay home and stay true to our technique. We did that and they had no (big plays),” said Lewis, who plays cornerback.

But the Red Bud defense, which pitched four shutouts during the season and did not give up an offensive touchdown in a victory against Wood River, erased a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit with two monstrous plays.

First, junior Sam Easter stepped in front of a third-down pass along the Althoff sideline and sprinted 55 yards to put Red Bud on the scoreboard. On the ensuing drive, sophomore Lucas Schwartzkopf picked off a quick slant and rumbled 22 yards to put Red Bud ahead with 5 minutes and 18 seconds to play.

“We could have made some better calls there,” Althoff coach Austin Frazier said. “We asked (Grayson) to make some throws, that in those spots, we probably shouldn’t have.”

For Red Bud coach Dave Lucht, his defense stepping up at crunch time was not a surprise.

“Defensively, we’ve been answering the call all year,” Lucht said. “After we got those two pick-6s, we really thought we could manage to pull this (game) out.”

But Grayson found redemption.

After an out-of-bounds kickoff set up Althoff at the 35-yard line, Grayson immediately went to work. He threw a dart over the middle to senior Grant Hoffman in stride. Hoffman broke one tackle, sloughed off another and galloped 43 yards to the Red Bud 22-yard line.

“I looked at the two safeties and thought the seam was going be open. I threw it there and trusted (Hoffman) to catch it,” Grayson said.

Althoff faced a third-and-15 when Grayson looked to Lewis on a slant route that looked eerily like the throw Schwartzkopf picked off and returned for the go-ahead score. This time, it was Lewis who snagged it on the run, avoided a defender and raced into the end zone with 3:21 to play.

“They had those two pick-6s and we didn’t want to go home,” Lewis said. “I had to pull it in for my brothers.”

On the final chance for Red Bud, Oliver heaved a ball down the right sideline that Lewis picked off and sprinted 30 yards to close the scoring with 21 seconds remaining.

Althoff, which is 3-1 in games decided by four points or fewer, found a way to win another tight contest.

“I keep hearing the term Cardiac Crusaders and it certainly feels that way. I know they’ve tested my cardiac system,” Althoff coach Austin Frazier said.

Lewis opened the scoring in the second quarter by racing to recover a high snap that sailed over the head of Red Bud punter Lane Brockmeyer and then outdueling him for the ball in the end zone.

“I saw him fumble it around a little bit and the next thing I know, it’s in my hands,” Lewis said.

Junior Antwan Strong and senior Lucious Dones each blocked punts with Dones’ block leading to a 31-yard field goal by senior Tyler Schmieder to give Althoff a 13-0 lead heading into what became a disastrous, wonderful fourth quarter for Grayson.

“I needed to come up big when my team needed me,” Grayson said.