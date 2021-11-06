Ground game, big plays send Breese Central into first quarterfinal since 2004

"We fumbled two snaps there right after the opening kickoff," Carter said. "We lost 18 yards there. We're young. I don't think it was nerves. We had a chance to get something done, but we just didn't play well enough to get it done. You make too many mistakes against a good football team and they will take advantage of it."

After an incomplete pass, the Red Devils were forced to punt from their goal line.

"We got them in a rough situation with their backs up against the wall," Cougars coach Brian Short said.

Senior linebacker Justin Walsh blocked freshman Liam Fox's punt and then fell on the loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown and 7-0 lead with 10:30 to play in the first quarter.

"That was something, man," said Walsh, who also had a fumble recovery in the second half that led to a touchdown. "Coach called the play and I just did what I was told. I went in there and blocked it. I thought I had a good chance. I was untouched. It was pretty nice. It hit me right in the gut and it rolled into the end zone and I just fell on top of it. It was a pretty awesome feeling."

It was the second blocked punt and second touchdown Walsh has scored this season.

"It seems like it's getting to be old hat for me," Walsh said with a chuckle.