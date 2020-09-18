Ground game, defense help Fox continue streak against Northwest

"My offensive line gave me a great push and I saw down the sidelines and I took my chance," Waters said.

Waters' first touchdown of the game put Fox ahead 19-0. He was the third Fox runner to find the end zone.

"We finally got that play the way we wanted it and the offensive line got a great push up front and Brock made the right decision," Tinker said. "I love seeing Jake run the ball and that was a good dagger for us."

After Waters' 56-yard dagger, Inman capped off the game with his second score of the night to put Fox up 26-0.

Defending an option attack like that has been a nightmare in recent memory for Northwest-Cedar Hill (2-2).

In the last three games, Fox has run for more than 1,100 yards on the ground against the Lions.

"They have an identity," Northwest-Cedar Hill coach Corey Toenjes said. "They do a good job of mixing it up, but they win up front. They've got a lot of different weapons."

Fox scored on its second possession on a 1-yard touchdown run by Inman.

Midway through the second quarter, senior Chase Maxey scored from 2 yards out on fourth down to give Fox a 13-0 before its red zone defense held firm late in the second quarter.