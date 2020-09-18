Ground game, defense help Fox continue streak against Northwest

ARNOLD, Mo. — Jake Waters knows he's a servant to the system.
On Friday night, the servant was rewarded.
Fox used a punishing ground attack and stingy defense to blank Northwest-Cedar Hill 26-0 in a nonconference football game at home.
"There's only one ball, but that's a great thing about this system," Fox coach Brent Tinker said. "We don't know who's going to get the ball and we have dynamic kids. That's the discipline and selflessness that it takes to play in this system."
Fox (4-0) knocked off its Jefferson County rival for the 15th consecutive time and pitched its first shutout since beating Hazelwood East 35-0 on October 11 last year.
Waters led Fox's rushing attack with 169 yards on 18 carries. The triple-option system Fox displayed so effectively saw six different runners and total of 302 yards of offense on the ground.
"I play with my best friends and we've worked so hard for this season," Waters said. "It just feels good when we all get our goals."
On an eerily similar play from early in the game, Waters took the option attack from senior quarterback Brock Inman and drifted to the outside. He knew he had gotten caught from behind earlier, so when he saw green turf, he turned on the jets.
"My offensive line gave me a great push and I saw down the sidelines and I took my chance," Waters said.
Waters' first touchdown of the game put Fox ahead 19-0. He was the third Fox runner to find the end zone.
"We finally got that play the way we wanted it and the offensive line got a great push up front and Brock made the right decision," Tinker said. "I love seeing Jake run the ball and that was a good dagger for us."
After Waters' 56-yard dagger, Inman capped off the game with his second score of the night to put Fox up 26-0.
Defending an option attack like that has been a nightmare in recent memory for Northwest-Cedar Hill (2-2).
In the last three games, Fox has run for more than 1,100 yards on the ground against the Lions.
"They have an identity," Northwest-Cedar Hill coach Corey Toenjes said. "They do a good job of mixing it up, but they win up front. They've got a lot of different weapons."
Fox scored on its second possession on a 1-yard touchdown run by Inman.
Midway through the second quarter, senior Chase Maxey scored from 2 yards out on fourth down to give Fox a 13-0 before its red zone defense held firm late in the second quarter.
Fox's defense, which only allowed 58 yards in the first half, stopped the Lions on fourth down inside the 15-yard line to give the ball back to its offense just before the half.
"That's a big momentum change," Toenjes said. "When you get an opportunity like that against Fox, you have to take advantage."
Fox's defense locked down the Lions all game.
"They don't miss tackles and their linebacker do a great job of holding the line of scrimmage," Toenjes said. "They keep everything in front of them. They're a bend but don't break defense but physical."
