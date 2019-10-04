Cardinal Ritter's Mekhi Hagens (9) sprint away from St. Mary's Kaliel Boyd during a football game on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Cardinal Ritter's Kavan Reed (13) is tackled by St. Mary's Timmy Muxo (15) and Darius Harris during a football game on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Cardinal Ritter's Artrell Miller runs the ball during a football game against St. Mary's on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Mary's Quixote McBroom (73) drags down Cardinal Ritter's Artrell Miller during a football game on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Cardinal Ritter's Luther Burden III checks his position with the referee during a football game against St. Mary's on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Mary's DeShawn Fuller turns the corner for a big gain and first down during a football game against Cardinal Ritter on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St, Mary's coach Corey Bethany directs his offense during a football game against Cardinal Ritter on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Cardinal Ritter's Jahani Thomas (left) tackles St. Mary's Zyon Gayfield during a football game on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Mary quarterback Cam'Ron McCoy pitches during a football game against Cardinal Ritter on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Mary's Caron Spann follows through on his punt during a football game against Cardinal Ritter on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Cardinal Ritter's Ahmad Robinson (right) tackles St. Mary's DeShawn Fuller during a football game on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Mary's Cam'Ron McCoy loads up for a deep pass during a football game against Cardinal Ritter on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Mary's Kevin Coleman (3) reels in a one hand grab for a touchdown during a football game against Cardinal Ritter on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Mary's Patrick Harris celebrates his quarterback sack during a football game against Cardinal Ritter on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Cardinal Ritter's Bill Jackson (4) hurdles a pile of downed players for a big gain during a football game on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Cardinal Ritter's Luther Burden III (3) drags St. Mary's Kevin Coleman for a few extra yards and first down during a football game against St. Mary's on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Cardinal Ritter's Sam Keeper (left) locks horns with St. Mary's Cleveland Wilson during a football game on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Cardinal Ritter coach Brandon Gregory reacts to turning the ball over on downs on the twenty-yard line during a football game against St. Mary's on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Mary's Cam'Ron McCoy grabs a mishandled ball and turns the corner during a football game against Cardinal Ritter on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Cardinal Ritter's Mekhi Hagens (9) scrambles away from St. Mary's Darius Harris during a football game on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Cardinal Ritter's Amaryrious Edwards runs the ball during a football game against St. Mary's on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Cardinal Ritter's Mekhi Hagens (9) sprint away from St. Mary's Kaliel Boyd during a football game on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
As a junior, Cardinal Ritter quarterback Mekhi Hagens led the area with over 4,511 yards and 54 touchdown passes.
This year, he may be even better.
Under duress from the St. Mary’s pass rush all night, Hagens completed 21 of 26 passes for 250 yards and four touchdowns and Bill Jackson added 106 yards and two scores as Cardinal Ritter defeated St. Mary’s 46-20 on Friday at Kresko-Miller Field.
Hagens skillfully changed plays at the line of scrimmage and made split-second decisions on run-pass options all night.
“We can give him two or three plays, and he can make the right audibles,” Cardinal Ritter coach Brandon Gregory said. “As coaches, you have to have trust and believe that he can manage the team - and we do.”
Cardinal Ritter (6-0, 3-0) took control of the game on the opening kickoff. Latrezz Shelton received a short kick and raced into the clear 53 yards to the St. Mary’s 12-yard line.
“You don’t expect second line guys to make returns, but I just tried to make a play for my team,” Shelton said.
Hagens found a way to scramble for 10 yards on fourth-and-9 to extend the drive, then found TJ Atkins in the right corner of the end zone to open the scoring.
A three-and-out and a short punt gave Ritter the ball deep in Dragons’ territory again and Bill Jackson capped off a 32-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge to make it 14-0 less than seven minutes into the game.
“The last couple of games we’ve been kind of lackadaisical early, taking a long time to get going, so we emphasized getting going fast in practice, and we did that tonight,” Gregory said.
St. Mary’s (3-3) entered the game with an explosive offense as well, especially sophomore wide receiver Kevin Coleman, who leads the area in receiving yards.
Shelton was given the responsibility of following Coleman all over the field and held him to just four catches, but two went for first-half touchdowns and kept the Dragons close.
First, quarterback Cam’Ron McCoy scrambled to his left and threw a pass to the end zone behind Coleman, but he tipped the ball in the air, fell to the ground, and while lying on the turf, caught the carom with one hand, for an acrobatic 13-yard touchdown.
Jackson came right back, continuing his explosive first half by finishing off a 54-yard scoring drive with a 12-yard touchdown burst.
“My blocks were there, I saw a hole and I just hit it,” Jackson said.
Coleman came right back, effortlessly snatching a McCoy fastball out of the air down the left sideline for a 28-yard touchdown, cutting the Cardinal Ritter lead to 20-13.
“The game plan was to take him away,” Gregory said. “We worked on taking him away all week and force some other guys to make plays, but he’s special.”
The Lions charged right back down the field, but a red zone fumble by Jackson gave St. Mary’s a chance to go into the locker room trailing only by a touchdown. But on fourth-and-one, inside his own 20, Dragons’ punter Caron Spann tried to run for a first down and was stopped.
Two plays later, Hagens used another run-pass option to find Kavan Reed on a slant from 2 yards out to open up a 13-point halftime advantage.
The Cardinal Ritter defense took over from there, pushing the Dragons backwards on their first three drives of the second half and giving Hagens a chance to find Amaryrious Harris on another run-pass option to open a commanding lead.
Late in the fourth quarter, Hagens found Keavion Long from 38 yards out, his 24th touchdown pass in just six games.
“I’ve just been grinding in the lab with my offensive coordinator and we’ve just been going to work,” Hagens said.
