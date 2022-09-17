Hall explodes to lead MICDS past Priory in Metro League contest

LADUE — Maya Dickinson admitted she and her MICDS cheerleading compatriots get a little anxious when they see the football team's offense take the field.

A score result in pushups for the cheerleaders and the Rams have put plenty of points on the board this season.

"I feel like there's a little bit of dread in everyone," Dickinson said. "I think that's the part that most of us enjoy the most because the crowd enjoys it the most. It's the part that we engage with our fans the most."

On Saturday afternoon, the cheerleading squad had another workout as MICDS ran past Priory 45-7 in a Metro League contest at MICDS.

MICDS (4-0 overall, 2-0 Metro League), the No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, has defeated Priory in four of the last five meetings.

The 38-point margin of victory is the largest margin in the series since a 49-6 MICDS victory on Oct. 30, 2004.

Rams players know of the cheerleader tradition and are more than happy to keep adding to the total.

"We've got to put points on the board," MICDS senior Winston Moore said.

Through the first four games of the season, the cheerleaders have totaled 759 pushups.

The main culprit Saturday was senior running back Steven Hall.

The senior scored four touchdowns, three rushing and one receiving. He totaled 203 yards, including 135 on the ground on 10 carries.

Moore provided a second punch for the offense, rolling up 110 yards on the ground on nine carries and scoring twice.

"Their big players stepped up and did what they've done all year," Priory coach Jake Parent said. "Frankly, Moore and Hall have been doing it to us since they've been freshmen, so it's about time they graduate."

The Rams dueling running backs have had a friendly competition with each other since the start of the season. When Moore saw Hall open up the scoring with a 51-yard burst, he had to do the same, scoring from 60 yards out later in the first half.

But Hall upped the ante with an acrobatic catch in the corner of the end zone from sophomore quarterback Brian Gould.

"I love that catch down there," MICDS coach Fred Bouchard said. "My young quarterback put it in a place where only Steve Hall could make a play on that."

On the second play of the game, Priory (2-2, 1-1) saw one of its stalwart linemen, junior Nolan Glaus, go down with a leg injury that required him to be stretchered off the field.

"Personnel-wise, it changed a ton," Parent said. "He's a big part of the offense, defense and special teams. You can't replace a player like that. But in every sport, it's next man up and that's what we'll have to do next week."

Without their usual starting five on the line, the Priory offense was bottled up for much of the game only mustering 58 yards of offense before the Rams pulled their starters.

Ravens senior quarterback Gerard Grewe was able to break up the shutout with a 3-yard touchdown plunge late in the fourth quarter.

"I thought defensively we were really solid," Bouchard said. "The number of times they were playing behind the chain really was a big factor. They're a team that can grind it out."