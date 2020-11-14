Hall's opening kickoff return helps MICDS roll past St. Dominic

It was Hall's second kickoff return for a score. He did so in a 38-37 loss to Priory last season.

But this might have been the most important touchdown of his career. It set a tone that the Crusaders were unable to reverse.

"It was our way of making a statement," said MICDS junior quarterback Reagan Andrew, who ran for two scores and threw for another. "It's nice to have seven points before I'm even on the field."

St. Dominic, which lost to MICDS 56-40 on Oct. 16, was looking for a measure of revenge ever since that setback. The early TD seemed to stun the Crusaders.

"We place a lot of priority on special teams, so that was kind of deflating," St. Dominic coach Blake Markway said. "Their offense is so hard to stop, it's hard to keep pace with them. It doesn't help starting in a hole like that either."

The Crusaders marched right down and scored on a 6-yard run by Jackson Overton. But that was the extent of their offense for the afternoon. They came into the game averaging 35.1 points per game but turned up empty on their final 11 possessions.