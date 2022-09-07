Hannibal junior RB Aneyas Williams is dazzling college football royalty

Aneyas Williams had himself a Friday night to remember last week.

A junior running back for the Hannibal football team, Williams scored eight touchdowns in a 53-28 win over Jefferson City.

The 5-foot-10 and 205-pound Williams rushed for 182 yards and five touchdowns. He caught eight passes for 131 yards and scored three more times.

Rated as the top all-around running back in the nation in the class of 2024 by Rivals, Williams has been a hot recruiting target for the nation’s powerhouse programs. He’s amassed more than 20 offers from the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Missouri. USC offered Williams not long after his record-setting performance last weekend.

Williams went off on Friday night, then took in the sights at the Notre Dame-Ohio State football game on Saturday in Columbus. He posed for photos with local star and Buckeyes legend Ezekiel Elliott on the sidelines.

Hannibal (1-1) was the Class 4 runner-up last season.