Hannibal Pirates at Troy Buchanan Trojans

On Hannibal: Finished 13-1 and as the Class 4 runner-up last season. ... Thumped one-time powerhouse Jefferson City for the fourth consecutive time since 2020. Outscored the Jays 87-13 in two meetings last season. … Junior running back Aneyas Williams scored eight touchdowns to set the school record in last week’s victory. Rated the No. 1 all-purpose running back in the nation by Rivals, Williams has become a target recruit for the best college football programs in the nation. He scored 47 touchdowns as a sophomore.

On Troy: Faces Hannibal for the first time since 2009. Has lost all four of its previous meetings with the Pirates since 2000 which includes a pair of 42-0 losses. ...Turned the ball over six times in last week’s loss at O’Fallon. …Senior quarterback Charos Sutton has completed 16-of-31 passes for 216 yards, two touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Has rushed for 221 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Brett Smith has rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Nick Bova has rushed for 113 yards on 16 carries. Sophomore receiver Myles Freeman has caught six passes for 43 yards. Junior receiver Ethan Lollar has caught two passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. …At linebacker Smith has made 15 tackles and a pair of tackles for loss. Senior safety Kayden Uhlmeyer has made 10 tackles. Senior defensive end and Mizzou recruit Jahkai Lang has made nine tackles and one tackle for loss.