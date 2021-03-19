Hanson impresses in debut at quarterback as Mascoutah wins opener against Highland

MASCOUTAH — Junior quarterback Chase Hanson said he woke up Friday "with a smile on my face."
After his debut as the Mascoutah signal caller, Hanson was grinning from ear to ear. He helped lead the Mascoutah Indians to a 35-20 victory over the visiting Highland Bulldogs in a Mississippi Valley Conference football game.
Hanson threw for three touchdowns and added two more scores rushing. And that was just in the first half. Hanson ended with 197 yards passing and 65 yards running.
"It was my first time as the starting quarterback," Hanson said. "I was shaking the entire game. I guess it was first-game jitters. I just trusted my offensive line."
Friday was opening day for high school football in Illinois during its alternate fall season, which was scheduled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hanson was the starting outside linebacker as a sophomore. Now he's the quarterback.
"I have been waiting for my chance to get in as the quarterback," said Hanson. "I'm glad I got this chance to prove I can play. I'm so happy we're getting to play. It's been like 16 months since I hit the field."
It was Mascoutah's first game since the school played Nov. 23, 2019, in losing 56-34 to eventual state champion Rochester in the Class 5A semifinals. Highland last played Nov. 9, 2019, in a 42-7 playoff loss to Rochester.
"I am super proud of our kids and how they played," Mascoutah coach Josh Lee said. "We've had lot of time off and we've lost a lot of starters from our semifinal team last year. They came out hungry and ready to go."
Indeed.
Mascoutah led 35-7 at halftime. Hanson completed 9 of 10 passes for 155 yards. Senior Aiden Jones caught two TD passes of 10 and 23 yards. Senior Christian Harms caught an 11-yard scoring strike. Hanson also rushed for two TDs on runs of 4 and 46 yards in the opening half in gaining 60 yards on five carries.
"Hanson started as a sophomore as a linebacker. He's been in the wings as a quarterback for us," Lee said. "He was one our state team 4x100 as a freshman. We know he's super athletic. We're excited to see what he can do and he did about what I expected."
Jones picked off a pass on the third play of the game to put Mascoutah in business on the Highland 43-yard line.
"We came in the game like we had a chip on our shoulder," Jones said. "Highland is tough competitor and we knew we had to come together and do what we needed to do. When it's time to step up and make a play, I did. It feels good to be out and play. I didn't know if I was going to get a senior season."
Six plays later, Hanson scored on a 4-yard keeper with 8 minutes, 14 seconds remaining in the opening quarter. Jones added the first of five extra points.
Hanson gave the Indians a 14-0 lead when he scooted around right end and raced 46 yards for a touchdown with 10:11 left in the half.
Mascoutah took over on downs on its next series. Jones caught a 41-yard pass to set up the 11-yard TD pass from Hanson to Harms.
"Aiden is very talented and very important to our team," Lee said. "He's somebody we want to get the ball to as much as we can."
Highland senior running back Logan Chandler, who gained 83 yards in the game, fumbled on the Bulldogs' first play. Junior Will Logan recovered at the Highland 38. Jones caught a 37-yard pass, going out of bounds at the 1. Hanson tackled twice for a loss back to the 10 yard line. Scrambling around on fourth down, Hanson found Jones in the back of the end zone for a touchdown and a 28-0 lead at the 6:18 mark.
"He's a wonderful athlete," Hanson said about Jones. "I'm so glad we have him on our team. I have a lot of trust in him."
Highland put together a seven-play scoring drive. Sophomore quarterback Brent Wuebbels kept the ball and ran in from the 10 with 2:31 left in the half. Sophomore Joey Geromiller added the first of two extra points.
Wuebbels, who started as a freshman, finished with 85 yards rushing. He threw for 145 yards on 9 of 17 passing with one touchdown and one interception.
Mascoutah went three-and-out and punted. However, Highland junior Adam Korte fumbled. Senior Cedric Rhodes recovered and ran 12 yards to the 23. Jones caught the 23-yard pass with 13 seconds showing to make it 35-7 at intermission. Jones finished the half with six receptions for 130 yards.
"Our guys are pretty scrappy and fiery," Lee said. "We have some athleticism and speed. I told them before the game we were going to crank it up and turn them loose out there. I told them to go and get it and by golly, they did."
Highland made some adjustments at halftime. The Bulldogs responded with two touchdowns in the second half.
"We only played one half of football — the second half," Highland coach Jim Warnecke said. "I didn't have my guys ready to play apparently in the first half. Everybody in our locker room knows you can't turn the football over and win football games. We let big plays happen over the top. All the things we know we need to do to win a football game, we didn't do."
Sophomore receiver Cade Altadonna caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Wuebbels at 9:08 in the third quarter.
Warnecke liked what he saw from Wuebbels in the loss.
"He's going to be a good player for us," Warnecke said. "We need to protect him a little bit better. he's the dude for us."
Chandler closed out the scoring when he went in on a 1-yard run with 3:43 to play. A two-point conversion play failed.
"It is what it is," Warnecke said. "They were the better team on the field than us. They deserved the victory. We didn't. We'll come back and start fixing stuff."
While his team didn't score in the second half, Lee was not upset.
"We like to be up tempo but when you're up that much, we wanted to chew up as much clock as we could," Lee said. "Maybe that got us a little out of synch. Highland is super good and well coached. I told the team at halftime if they thought Highland was done they were dead wrong. We have a ton of respect for them."
Lee wore his customary shorts in the game despite the temperatures hovering in the mid-40s with a breeze blowing to make it seem chillier.
"I've never worn pants coaching in a game before," Lee said. "This March weather is testing me a little bit. I don't want to break my streak."