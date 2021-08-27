Hanson sparks Mascoutah offense in huge win over Columbia

COLUMBIA, Ill. — Senior quarterback Chase Hanson and the Mascoutah Indians have lofty goals for this season.
The Indians started heading in the right direction Friday, scoring the final 35 points in a 42-14 victory over Columbia in the season opener for both teams.
Hanson, a 6-foot-1, 190-pounder, threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two other scores as the Indians forcefully wiped out Columbia’s 14-7 lead.
“We had a rocky start,” Hanson said. “Personally, I wasn’t nervous. I think our ‘O’ line took a second to get clicking. But eventually, they started going at it and we started pushing up front. They figured things out and did great. Once things started clicking, we went out and did our thing.”
It was Hanson’s first victory over Columbia in three tries. The Eagles are young and inexperienced, but that didn’t take away from the win.
“Two years ago, they beat us because of one play on special teams,” Hanson said. “We all came out here knowing these guys (beat us) the couple of times we’ve played them. So we came out here with a little chip on our shoulders, saying, ‘We’re going to switch things around this time and come out with a win.’”
The game was choppy, plagued by 30 penalties for 215 yards and players cramping in the hot, muggy conditions. The Indians had 24 penalties for 150 yards. But first-year Mascoutah coach Aaron Hilgendorf was pleased with the victory and is hopeful for many more.
“We were down 14-7,” he said. “We made some mistakes and turned the ball over. Columbia came out defensively and executed their plan. That caused some problems for us early. But the offense took advantage later. We made some adjustments, got the ball in our playmakers’ hands and the ‘O’ line made some adjustments up front. Our run game really improved.”
Columbia went ahead 14-7 on junior quarterback Dominic Voegele’s 4-yard run with 2 minutes, 44 seconds to play in the first quarter. But the Mascoutah onslaught began when senior Phoenix Mendiola rumbled into the end zone from 32 yards out to tie the game at 14-all with 11:05 left in the second quarter.
Hanson, whose 43-yard touchdown run opened Mascoutah’s scoring and tied the game at 7, took over after Mendiola’s score. His 27-yard TD pass to junior Allen Middleton made it 21-14, and his 32-yard TD run pushed the lead to 28-14.
Hanson hit junior Quincy Hall with a 30-yard pass to make it 35-14 late in the second quarter, and his 68-yard pass to Middleton made it 42-14.
“He’s a dynamic athlete at the quarterback position,” Hilgendorf said. “When you have a dual threat like that, your offense really opens up. We’re young up front, but those guys are really working hard to protect him. That allows Chase to kind of be the pilot of the offense and get the ball where it needs to go.”
The game was delayed for about 15 minutes in the third quarter because of an injury to Eagles junior running back Jeremiah Bueltemann. Following a short gain, Bueltemann suffered a knee injury and was taken off the field by an ambulance.
Hanson said the Indians have lofty goals, and they’re not afraid to talk about them.
“We believe wholeheartedly that we can go 9-0,” he said. “We expect to end up, hopefully, in the state championship game. That’s always the goal. We think we’re well-rounded on both offense and defense.”