Hanson sparks Mascoutah offense in huge win over Columbia

COLUMBIA, Ill. — Senior quarterback Chase Hanson and the Mascoutah Indians have lofty goals for this season.

The Indians started heading in the right direction Friday, scoring the final 35 points in a 42-14 victory over Columbia in the season opener for both teams.

Hanson, a 6-foot-1, 190-pounder, threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two other scores as the Indians forcefully wiped out Columbia’s 14-7 lead.

“We had a rocky start,” Hanson said. “Personally, I wasn’t nervous. I think our ‘O’ line took a second to get clicking. But eventually, they started going at it and we started pushing up front. They figured things out and did great. Once things started clicking, we went out and did our thing.”

It was Hanson’s first victory over Columbia in three tries. The Eagles are young and inexperienced, but that didn’t take away from the win.

“Two years ago, they beat us because of one play on special teams,” Hanson said. “We all came out here knowing these guys (beat us) the couple of times we’ve played them. So we came out here with a little chip on our shoulders, saying, ‘We’re going to switch things around this time and come out with a win.’”