Hanson's three rushing touchdowns power Mascoutah over Triad

Hilgendorf couldn't be any happier to be in Mascoutah.

"It sounds fantastic," he said of being 6-0 with conference games remaining against Civic Memorial and Highland. "This is obviously something we didn't really think about. It's a credit to the coaching staff, the school, the community. Everybody's on the same page, and that's what I love about it right now.

"It's nice to be 6-0, but I firmly believe we're going to support each other, whatever our record is, from this point moving forward."

Senior Phoenix Mendiola added a 2-yard touchdown run for the Indians and junior Quincy Hall had a 42-yard interception return for another TD.

Triad took a 3-0 lead when senior Jake Ellis, also a soccer star, kicked a 25-yard field goal on the Knights' second possession of the game. After that, however, there was little that could be done to contain Mascoutah and its playmaking quarterback.

Mike Perry, who coached the Knights because of an illness that kept Paul Bassler at home, credited Hanson for getting the Indians' attack clicking with his 80-yard run down the left sidelines with 5 minutes, 10 seconds left in the second quarter.