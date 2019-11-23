KENNETT — The sign entering town of Kennett read, “Some wish for it, we work for it.”
It was adorned with the unmistakable black and gold of the Indians. It was the first of many reminders, from yard signs to balloons hung throughout the town, that it was game day.
The home team didn’t disappoint.
Kennett, hosting its first Class 3 quarterfinal, scored the first 22 points en route to a 50-14 win over Roosevelt on Saturday afternoon. The Indians (13-0) will host Odessa in a state semifinal at 1 p.m. next Saturday.
“They did exactly what we thought they’d do,” Roosevelt interim coach Lorenzo Jackson said. “We just can’t match their physicality in practice. We can’t match how fast they are. We just don’t have the scout team to do it. That’s a good football team over there. I can live losing to a better football team and I think they were the better football team today.”
Kennett marched 58 yards on eight plays on the opening drive. Marsayv’aun Harrell capped it with an 11-yard touchdown run an caught the two-point try to give the Indians a lead they never reliquished.
Defenses, namely Kennett’s, dominated the rest of the opening quarter. The Indians didn’t allow a first down and held Roosevelt to minus-5 yards from scrimmage.
“There was a buzz in the air all week about everybody showing up in black and gold,” said Kennett coach Joel Wyatt, who won his 100th career game. “There wasn’t any pressure. We were excited. It gave us more motivation.”
Roosevelt’s defense behind a sack and tackle for loss by Paul Strickland kept the Indians from gaining further separation in the opening frame.
But mistakes put Roosevelt in a hole in the second quarter.
Kennett’s Justin Hunt was the first of several defenders to get to Roosevelt quarterback Alonzo Smith for a 22-yard loss on fourth down, setting up the Indians on the Roughriders’ 26. Two plays later, Jordan Jarrett burst through the middle for a 19-yard touchdown run.
On Roosevelt’s next possession, Smith under duress from an intense Kennett pass rush, threw an interception to Harrell to give the Indians the ball on the Roughriders’ 15. Two plays later, Harrell scored on an 8-yard burst and also ran in the two-point try to pump the advantage to 22-0 with 4:28 left in the second quarter.
“Blitzing, 6 on 5, 7 on 5, filling every gap,” Roosevelt senior Deablo McGee said. “Our quarterback didn’t have enough time to get out of the pocket.”
Roosevelt’s offense finally got it going on the ensuing drive. Darrion White provided a spark with runs of 25 and 11 yards and McGee finished it off with a 7-yard touchdown catch from Smith. McGee ran in the two-point conversion to cut Kennett’s lead to 22-8 at halftime.
“We just blocked,” Jackson said. “They were bringing the house and we couldn’t get the block. We finally shored up the edge a little bit and we made a few plays, but we just couldn’t sustain anything and couldn’t get drives going and they beat us up.”
The Roughriders had a window to grab the momentum and get back in the game, but Kennett’s La’Quez Pulliam slammed it shut.
McGee returned the second-half kickoff to the Kennett 46. But the Indians’ defense forced a turnover on downs.
A couple of plays later, Pulliam broke free for a 57-yard touchdown run.
“That was the key,” Jackson said. “The first drive of the half we wanted to score. So we came out in a different formation, they were ready for it, they stopped us and the next play they took it to the house and that pretty much sealed it.”
Roosevelt tried to respond with a strong run after the catch by Ali Hall deep into Kennett territory, but Hall was stripped at the end of the run and Pulliam recovered the fumble to give Kennett the ball at its own 19.
Harrell finished the ensuing possession with his third score of the game on a 1-yard run and he also ran in the two-point try to give Kennett a 38-8 lead with 4:41 left in the third quarter.
Smith scored on a 7-yard run in the fourth for the Roughriders, but Jarrett countered with a pair of late scoring runs for the Indians.
Harrell finished with 126 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Kennett.
Smith threw for 170 yards, with 84 of those going to McGee, for Roosevelt (11-2), which was playing in its first quarterfinal since 2010. The Roughriders, who went through a controversial mid-season coaching change when Trey Porter was fired, had their 11-game winning streak snapped.
“The heart of these players,” Jackson said. “We’ve got an experienced coaching staff. One of the coaches, they took him from us, and the rest of us stepped up and the heart of the team was just hungry.”
The playoff run meant a lot to McGee, the two-time Public High League offensive player of the year.
“It took us a long time for us to get here,” McGee said. “We weren’t even supposed to be here. Coach got fired, we still played. We just knew we had to work hard to get what we wanted.”