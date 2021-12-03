Harris' late touchdown run propels Lutheran St. Charles to first state title

Young's scintillating return put an end to that enthusiasm.

"A lot of good blocks," Young said. "Then I saw a lot of green. I just kept right on rolling."

The Cougars defense stood tall on the next series, forcing a punt that gave them possession at their own 36-yard line of a tie game with 2:45 left.

Coffey and the offense surgically moved down the field on nine plays. Coffey hit junior Michael Parr twice, including a 27-yard toss on third-and-7 to keep the march alive. Coffey, who connected on 13 of 19 passes for 197 yards, found Kaleb Mays for 17 yards to set up a first-and-goal.

Lutheran St. Charles calmly chipped away at the clock before Harris Jr. muscled over. The Stanford-bound two-way standout ran over to his bench to begin celebrating.

"Our boys rallied round and stayed in different packages to try to utilize some of that space and get completions," Harris Sr. said. "Coffey did a great job keeping control of our troops."

Harris Jr. came into the game with 1,566 yards and 34 rushing touchdowns. He was held in check for the most part with 41 yards on 11 carries.