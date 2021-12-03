Harris' late touchdown run propels Lutheran St. Charles to first state title

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The dream began more than a decade ago.
At age 6, Arlen Harris Jr., Aaron Coffey and Ashtin Rustemeyer played football all day long at the Harris house in Wentzville.
They took on imaginary opponents.
"Every time we'd end up winning," said Coffey, a now senior quarterback at Lutheran St. Charles.
Added Harris Jr., a senior running back, "Usually on a touchdown late in the game."
That fantasy became reality on an unseasonably warm afternoon in Columbia.
Harris Jr. bowled over from 2 yards out with just six seconds remaining Friday to give Lutheran St. Charles a 33-27 win over Lamar in the Class 2 championship game at Faurot Field.
The Cougars (12-2) claimed their first state title in their initial championship game appearance.
And they did so against traditional power Lamar, which has won eight crowns, all since 2011.
"It can't get much better," Coffey said.
The Cougars won their final nine games to complete an amazing season that was conceived a long time ago.
"This is what you hope happens when you start playing the game," Harris Jr. said.
Explained Coffey, "As kids we always won Super Bowls when we'd be playing around. So we had to end our high school career on a high note."
The senior trio gleefully took turns lifting up the championship trophy.
Coffey soaked in the whole sensation, smiling as he stood just beyond the end zone on the Southeastern Conference field.
"Time to celebrate," he said.
The intensity-filled contest featured a wide array of twists and turns.
In the end, the Cougars simply used a variety of big plays to beat Lamar.
"We knew they were capable of that," Lamar coach Jared Beshore. "We didn't do a very good job of stopping them."
Lutheran St. Charles senior Charles Young III might have turned in the biggest play of the contest.
He returned a kickoff 88 yards for a score to tie the contest with 8 minutes and 33 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
"A game-changer," Lutheran St. Charles coach Arlen Harris Sr. called it.
Lamar (13-1) had just grabbed a 27-21 lead on a 1-yard run by Logan Crockett 14 seconds earlier.
The Tigers, who carried a 23-game winning streak into the contest, had a lead and momentum on their side.
Young's scintillating return put an end to that enthusiasm.
"A lot of good blocks," Young said. "Then I saw a lot of green. I just kept right on rolling."
The Cougars defense stood tall on the next series, forcing a punt that gave them possession at their own 36-yard line of a tie game with 2:45 left.
Coffey and the offense surgically moved down the field on nine plays. Coffey hit junior Michael Parr twice, including a 27-yard toss on third-and-7 to keep the march alive. Coffey, who connected on 13 of 19 passes for 197 yards, found Kaleb Mays for 17 yards to set up a first-and-goal.
Lutheran St. Charles calmly chipped away at the clock before Harris Jr. muscled over. The Stanford-bound two-way standout ran over to his bench to begin celebrating.
"Our boys rallied round and stayed in different packages to try to utilize some of that space and get completions," Harris Sr. said. "Coffey did a great job keeping control of our troops."
Harris Jr. came into the game with 1,566 yards and 34 rushing touchdowns. He was held in check for the most part with 41 yards on 11 carries.
But he managed to reel off the biggest touchdown in school history when it counted most.
"This is a humbling moment," Harris Jr. said. "These guys, I'm so blessed to be playing with them."
Harris Sr., a former NFL running back, was in heaven after the triumph. He not only enjoyed winning a state title with his team, but also had the added thrill of his son scoring the game-winning touchdown.
"I'm definitely proud as a dad," Harris Sr. said. "But I'm even more proud as a coach."
Lutheran St. Charles climbed out of an early 13-0 hole by scoring the game's next 21 points. Coffey connected on a 62-yard strike to Mays to get the Cougars on the board. Just under three minutes later, C.J. Holloway returned a fumble 50 yards for a 14-13 lead.
Harris Jr. capped off the opening drive of the second half with a 6-scoring gallop that pushed the lead to 21-13.
Lamar added successive scores to go ahead before Young's kickoff return changed the complexion of the game.
"We had a couple missed coverages, but at the end of the day, we shut them down," said Rustemeyer, who had a pair of tackles for loss. "Once we get the offense the ball back, they do their thing."
Harris Jr. concluded an impressive career with a memorable touchdown.
"This is just a blessing," Harris Jr. said. "We've been working for this for four years straight. We knew that our time would come. We've got to take it in — enjoy it."