Harris scores four TDs to lead Lutheran St. Charles to first state final berth

ST. PETERS — AJ Harris will get to play on a college football field a little sooner than he expected.
The Stanford University recruit rushed for 123 yards and four touchdowns, and caught five passes for 71 more yards to lead Lutheran St. Charles to a 54-14 win over Lafayette County in a Class 2 football semifinal Saturday afternoon at Lutheran.
Lutheran (11-2) will face defending Class 2 champion Lamar (13-0) in the state title game at 3 p.m. Friday at Faurot Field on the campus of the University of Missouri.
“It's a little head start. Just to see how it feels and just the atmosphere is gonna be exciting,” Harris said. “It's gonna be so fun just having another week with my boys and being able to come out here and practice hard. I can definitely tell the energy is gonna be very high because this is it, this is what we've worked for, and we're here.”
It will be the first state football championship appearance for the Cougars, the No. 4 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings and the No. 6 squad in the Missouri Media Class 2 rankings.
“It's gonna be special,” said Lutheran coach Arlen Harris, AJ's father. “The environment out there at Mizzou I'm sure is gonna be more than we anticipate. I couldn't be more proud for all the seniors. The goal is we've got one more. We're not content. We've just got to seal the deal.”
One would be hard-pressed to figure out which side of the ball was more impressive for Lutheran on Saturday.
The Cougars' 54 points were the most allowed this season by a Lafayette County defense that had pitched six shutouts and had held eight opponents to seven points or less this season, while the Huskers' 14 points scored were well below the 48.3 they averaged entering Saturday.
“They've got a phenomenal offense. They do a lot of things. But, the kids were disciplined and we were able to slow them down a little bit,” Arlen Harris said. “We took advantage of our speed (on offense) and were able to move the ball around. A lot of people try to stack the box up and take away our run game, but we've got more weapons than people realize.”
Lafayette County (12-2) put together an impressive opening drive that reached the Lutheran 17, but the Cougars' defense got a stop on downs and took over without any damage done.
“We had an opportunity to take an early score and just didn't get it done,” Huskers coach Steve Cook said. “We had two or three different red zone opportunities, but we turned the ball over multiple times.”
Lutheran then marched 83 yards in 10 plays and took a 7-0 lead on a 4-yard AJ Harris run up the middle with 2 minutes, 41 seconds left in the first quarter.
“We definitely wanted to come out and punch them in the mouth first,” he said. “Be the hammer or the nail. And, today, we were the hammer.”
After each team traded an empty possession, Lutheran's defense caused a fumble with the ball popping out of Gabe Nevels' hands up into the air. Talan Chandler fell on the loose ball and the Cougars had it at the Huskers' 45.
Harris took the very next handoff untouched up the middle for a 45-yard score and a 14-0 lead less than five minutes into the second quarter.
“Once I saw all that green, I got excited,” he said. “After that, it was just putting up my stride and getting in there.”
As they had done on their two previous kickoffs, the Cougars squibbed the ensuing kick and it hit a Lafayette County player before Lutheran recovered at its own 48.
The Cougars embarked on another 10-play drive and capped it with a 3-yard scoring run by Rhoderick Gibson to push it to 21-0 with 2:36 left before halftime.
The next squib kickoff went out of bounds and the Huskers needed just four plays to go 54 yards. Quarterback Brady Hayes completed two passes for 17 yards. and he ran twice for the other 37 yards, including the final 28 for the Huskers' first score of the day with 1:23 before half.
But the Cougars pieced together an impressive drive in the final 80 seconds of the half, as Michael Parr Jr. had receptions of 13 and 36 yards from quarterback Aaron Coffey before Kaleb Mays caught a slant over the middle for a 13-yard score just 10.7 seconds before the end of the half to give Lutheran a 27-7 lead at the break.
“We were in that situation last week against Lift for Life and they closed that gap,” Arlen Harris said. “They score a lot of points, so I knew if we could score before half and we get the ball after half, we could create a little bit more space.”
Lutheran compiled its third 10-play scoring drive of the game to start the second half as AJ Harris dove across the line from the 1 to make it a 34-7 lead just under four minutes into the second half.
Parr added a 1-yard run of his own with 1:01 left in the third and Harris added his fourth TD run of the game from 12 yards out that triggered the running clock just 16 seconds into the fourth quarter.
The Huskers temporarily put a stop to the turbo clock on a 28-yard shovel pass from Hayes to Mason Rumsey that cut the Lutheran lead to 44-14 with 6:54 left, but the Cougars restarted it on Coffey's 9-yard scoring strike to Aidan McLean with 3:45 left allowing Lutheran to be able to celebrate a milestone achievement in program history.
“This is just so surreal. We're just so blessed to be in this position,” AJ Harris said. “When we came here, this wasn't a football school. The records here were terrible. Just to be able to see we are the first to head to state — and God willing win it — is just unbelievable.”