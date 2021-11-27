Harris scores four TDs to lead Lutheran St. Charles to first state final berth

“We definitely wanted to come out and punch them in the mouth first,” he said. “Be the hammer or the nail. And, today, we were the hammer.”

After each team traded an empty possession, Lutheran's defense caused a fumble with the ball popping out of Gabe Nevels' hands up into the air. Talan Chandler fell on the loose ball and the Cougars had it at the Huskers' 45.

Harris took the very next handoff untouched up the middle for a 45-yard score and a 14-0 lead less than five minutes into the second quarter.

“Once I saw all that green, I got excited,” he said. “After that, it was just putting up my stride and getting in there.”

As they had done on their two previous kickoffs, the Cougars squibbed the ensuing kick and it hit a Lafayette County player before Lutheran recovered at its own 48.

The Cougars embarked on another 10-play drive and capped it with a 3-yard scoring run by Rhoderick Gibson to push it to 21-0 with 2:36 left before halftime.

The next squib kickoff went out of bounds and the Huskers needed just four plays to go 54 yards. Quarterback Brady Hayes completed two passes for 17 yards. and he ran twice for the other 37 yards, including the final 28 for the Huskers' first score of the day with 1:23 before half.