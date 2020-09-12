Haynes triggers strong defensive effort as Liberty puts clamps on Troy

Haynes gave his team some early momentum with the heads-up effort. The Trojans were on the march in a scoreless game when quarterback Kayden Uhlmeyer coughed up the ball at the very end of a 5-yard run.

Players on both sides froze momentarily. Haynes was the first to react.

"He's a big-play guy," Liberty senior quarterback Blake Seaton said of Haynes. "All of our guys on that side of the ball are capable of doing things like that."

Haynes was all over the field all game long.

He amplified on the motto that McMillen stresses.

"We call it, "Eleven helmets, one poor soul," Haynes said.

Liberty managed just enough offense to complement its strong defensive effort. Seaton, who hit on five of eight passes for 75 yards in the second half, engineered an eight-play, 82-yard drive to start the third quarter. Junior running back Jordan Smith capped the march with a 50-yard gallop over the right side for a 12-3 lead.

Troy (2-1) battled back to within two points on a 2-yard TD run by KeShawn Jones early in the final period.

The Liberty defense took over from there with two interceptions on the Trojans' final two possessions.