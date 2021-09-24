Hazelwood Central hammers Kirkwood with its dynamic rushing attack

Brown suffered an apparent injury in the third quarter, and without him the Pioneers offense struggled to move the chains.

“Credit to them, they were flat out more physical than us and beat us up front,” Maclin said.

Senior quarterback Louis Kavanaugh tried to keep the Pioneers in it with his arm. He found electric junior receiver Tyler Macon nine times for 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But without the threat of the running game to keep the Hawks honest they put Kavanaugh under pressure. He was intercepted four times, three of which came in the second half. On the night he completed 15 of 26 passes for 185 yards.

“I have to put my quarterback in a better position,” Maclin said. “He has to make better reads. We just did not play very well.”

Two of those interceptions were snagged by Hazelwood Central senior defensive back Kourtland Harris, who was on a mission in the second half to make up for what he felt was a less than stellar effort on his part early on.

“That wasn’t me the first half, missing tackles and missing opportunities,” Harris said. “I told my team at halftime I’ve got them this half. I came out with two, that was my mindset.”