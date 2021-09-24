Hazelwood Central hammers Kirkwood with its dynamic rushing attack

KIRKWOOD — The smile on Jamarion Price’s face touched his ears Friday night.
A senior running back for the Hazelwood Central football team, Price had a gold chain with a black and gold hawk draped around his neck. And there’s only one way you earn the big bauble.
“You have to put six points on the board to get this chain,” Price said. “We take this chain with pride.”
Price did his part as he rushed for 263 yards and three touchdowns. Fellow senior running back Lionel Banks cranked out 128 yards and his own touchdown as Hazelwood Central rolled to a 49-28 Suburban Conference Yellow Pool win over Kirkwood at Lyons Stadium on the campus of Kirkwood High.
“It was pretty incredible,” Banks said. “This was the biggest game on our schedule right now.”
The No. 6 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Hazelwood Central (5-0 overall, 3-0 league) had everything working offensively.
Banks took the majority of the carries in the first half, when he did most of his damage. When the second half began, the Hawks fed Price, who churned out positive yards on all but one of his 19 carries.
On the Hawks' first drive of the third quarter, Price had three carries and Banks had two as they combined for 73 yards. Price ripped off a 30-yard scoring run for his first touchdown of the night to put Hazelwood Central ahead 28-21 with 8 minutes and 46 seconds to play in the third. The Hawks never trailed in the second half.
“First half they game planned off me, but they made a crucial mistake because there’s another halfback,” Banks said with a laugh. “Look what happened the second half.”
The No. 9 large school, Kirkwood (4-1, 1-1) was expecting a healthy dose of Hazelwood Central’s punishing running attack. Try as it might it was unable to consistently make the stops it needed to stall the Hawks' offense.
“They were running through tackles,” Kirkwood coach Jeremy Maclin said. “The one thing I preached all week was tackling. I have to do a better job with tackling drills.”
Price shook off first and second contact when the Pioneers could actually get to him. He was often concealed behind the Hawks offensive line which won its matchups time and again.
“We run the pretty hard, but if it wasn’t for our line we wouldn’t run the ball at all,” Price said. “I really appreciate my line more than anything and everything. The offensive line is the key to this team.”
Kirkwood’s running game was its most effective weapon when junior running back Deion Brown was on the field. The 5-foot-9 and 170-pound speedster carried the ball 13 times for 188 yards. He ripped off touchdown runs of 70 and 64 yards on successive carries in the first half as Kirkwood gave itself one-touchdown leads three times. But Hazelwood Central always had an answer and the game was tied at 21 at halftime.
Brown suffered an apparent injury in the third quarter, and without him the Pioneers offense struggled to move the chains.
“Credit to them, they were flat out more physical than us and beat us up front,” Maclin said.
Senior quarterback Louis Kavanaugh tried to keep the Pioneers in it with his arm. He found electric junior receiver Tyler Macon nine times for 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But without the threat of the running game to keep the Hawks honest they put Kavanaugh under pressure. He was intercepted four times, three of which came in the second half. On the night he completed 15 of 26 passes for 185 yards.
“I have to put my quarterback in a better position,” Maclin said. “He has to make better reads. We just did not play very well.”
Two of those interceptions were snagged by Hazelwood Central senior defensive back Kourtland Harris, who was on a mission in the second half to make up for what he felt was a less than stellar effort on his part early on.
“That wasn’t me the first half, missing tackles and missing opportunities,” Harris said. “I told my team at halftime I’ve got them this half. I came out with two, that was my mindset.”
Hazelwood Central’s bread and butter is its power rushing attack, but the passing game made plays when called upon.
Senior quarterback Bryson Brown completed 13 of 24 passes for 181 yards and hooked up with senior receiver ClayShaun Davis for two touchdowns. A week after struggling to get on track against Seckman, the Hawks’ air attack did enough to keep Kirkwood from loading the box and keying in on its tailbacks.
“Our wide receivers had a lot to show this game,” Banks said. “They really improved and they showed out.”