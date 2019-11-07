When: 7 p.m. Friday
What: Class 6 District 1 semifinal
Records: Hazelwood Central 5-5; Francis Howell 9-1
Rankings: Francis Howell No. 7 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 5 Class 6 Missouri Media
Last week: Hazelwood Central 21, Hazelwood West 14; Francis Howell 44, Howell Central 0
Up next: Winner of De Smet-CBC
On Hazelwood Central: Lost four in a row and five of its first six games. Has since rebounded to win four in a row, including last week's revenge win over Hazelwood West, which beat the Hawks in a district quarterfinal in 2018. This will be Central's first game against Francis Howell in at least two decades. Senior quarterback Kayden Jackson has thrown for 963 yards, 11 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He's rushed for 694 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Kameron Jones has rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Armani Turner has caught 16 passes for 351 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Charles Johnson has 15 receptions for 283 yards and five touchdowns. ...Sophomore defensive back Jarell Cole has 71 tackles. Senior linebacker Devin Robinson has 65 tackles and three fumble recoveries. Senior linebacker Elijah Austin has 47 tackles and two interceptions. Senior safety Daniel Creighton has 46 tackles. Senior defensive lineman Curtis Gillespie has 45 tackles and five sacks.
On Francis Howell: Dropped season-opener to Fort Zumwalt North then ripped off nine consecutive wins including a thrilling 14-7 Week 9 victory over Rock Bridge. Coach Brent Chojnacki is in his second season at Howell after spending one year the head coach at Hazelwood Central, his alma mater. Junior quarterback Alex Pipes has thrown for 1,130 yards, 19 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. He's rushed for 565 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Gideon Niboh has 1,486 combined rushing and receiving yards. He's scored 22 total touchdowns and is a lethal threat as a kick and punt returner. Senior receiver Jackson Hetzel has 22 catches for 404 yards and five touchdowns. Reid Weber and Parker Florea have combined to catch 35 passes for 414 yards and eight touchdowns. ...Senior defensive lineman Jack Larkin has 100 tackles and four sacks. Senior linebacker Charlton Watson Jr. has 92 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. Six Vikings have four or more sacks this season, including Missouri offensive line recruit and senior two-way standout Drake Heismeyer, and junior defensive end Jack Meyer, who have six apiece. Junior defensive back Gus Hetzel has 62 tackles and two interceptions.