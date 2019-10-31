When: 1 p.m. Saturday
What: Class 6 District 1 quartefinal
Records: Hazelwood Central 4-5; Hazelwood West 8-1
Up next: Winner of Francis Howell-Francis Howell Central in district semifinal.
On Hazelwood Central: Won three in a row after dropping five of first six games. Lost its last two with Hazelwood West after winning 20 of previous 21. ...Senior quarterback Kayden Jackson has thrown for 814 yards, nine touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He's rushed for 629 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Jam Price has rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns. ...Linebacker Devin Robinson has 64 tackles. Jarrell Cole has 61 tackles. Curtis Gillespie has 39 tackles and five sacks.
On Hazelwood West: Won first outright conference championship in at least 20 years. Defeated Hazelwood Central in last season's district tournament and won this year's regular-season meeting 26-19. Only loss came to Oakville 3-0 in Week 1 after game was called due to inclement weather in the first half. Senior quarterback Darius Cooper has thrown for 1,139 yards, 15 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. He's rushed for 768 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior running back Jeremiah Johnson has rushed for 482 yards and two touchdowns. Five receivers have caught at least two touchdown passes. Senior Joseph Fuller leads the way with 15 receptions for 243 yards and two scores. ...Junior linebacker Alijah Bland has 80 tackles. Senior linebacker Charles Davis has 43 tackles and six sacks.