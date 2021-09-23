Hazelwood Central Hawks at Kirkwood Pioneers

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Hazelwood Central 4-0 overall, 2-0 Suburban Conference Yellow Pool; Kirkwood 4-0, 1-0.
Rankings: Hazelwood Central, No. 6 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 8 Class 6 Missouri Media; Kirkwood, No. 7 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 10 Class 6 Missouri Media.
Last week: Hazelwood Central 46, Seckman 13; Kirkwood 34, Ladue 18.
On Hazelwood Central: Travels to Kirkwood for the first time since 2005 and plays the Pioneers for the first time since 2011. … Holds a 3-2 edge in the previous five meetings with Kirkwood since 2002. … Has won its first four games of the season for the first time since 2016. … Dynamic duo of senior running backs Lionel Banks and Jamarion Price have combined to rush for 891 yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior receiver Armani Turner has caught 12 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Senior quarterback Bryson Brown has completed 33-of-69 passes for 531 yards, five touchdowns and has been intercepted twice. … Junior linebacker Jayden Trotter has made 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and one interception. Senior defensive back Eric Brown has made five interceptions.
On Kirkwood: Off to first 4-0 start since 2014. … Won the last meeting with Hazelwood Central 47-0 in 2011. … Junior running back Deion Brown has rushed for 666 yards and scored 11 total touchdowns. Senior quarterback Louis Kavanaugh has completed 34-of-52 passes for 568 yards, seven touchdowns and been intercepted once. Junior receiver Tyler Macon has caught 16 passes for 362 yards and scored five touchdowns. … Junior defensive back Patrick Fortune has made 29 tackles, nine tackles for loss and an interception. Junior linebacker Gio Vann Jr. has made 29 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. Junior linebacker Gabe Walker has made 24 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks.