Hazelwood Central Hawks at Kirkwood Pioneers

On Hazelwood Central: Travels to Kirkwood for the first time since 2005 and plays the Pioneers for the first time since 2011. … Holds a 3-2 edge in the previous five meetings with Kirkwood since 2002. … Has won its first four games of the season for the first time since 2016. … Dynamic duo of senior running backs Lionel Banks and Jamarion Price have combined to rush for 891 yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior receiver Armani Turner has caught 12 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Senior quarterback Bryson Brown has completed 33-of-69 passes for 531 yards, five touchdowns and has been intercepted twice. … Junior linebacker Jayden Trotter has made 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and one interception. Senior defensive back Eric Brown has made five interceptions.