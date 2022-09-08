Hazelwood Central Hawks at Marquette Mustangs

On Marquette: Beat Hazelwood Central for the first time in school history last season with a 35-26 win at Central. ... Scored twice in the second half last week to defeat Rockwood rival Summit. … Senior quarterback Jack Ahlbrand has completed 16 of 38 passes for 336 yards, two touchdowns and been intercepted twice. He’s rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Connor Griebenow has rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown. Senior receiver Gavin Marsh has caught nine passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Tyree Bonnett has five receptions for 115 yards. … Senior defensive end Alex Bray has made 15 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks. Junior Brian Fitzmaurice has made 16 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. Junior Caleb Syfert has made 16 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.