Hazelwood Central Hawks at Marquette Mustangs

When: 6 p.m. Saturday.
Note: Game was moved from Hazelwood Central to Marquette due to an electrical issue at Hazelwood Central’s stadium.
Records: Marquette 2-0 overall, 0-0 Suburban Conference Yellow Pool; Hazelwood Central 1-1, 0-0.
Rankings: Marquette, No. 7 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 7 Class 6 Missouri Media.
On Marquette: Beat Hazelwood Central for the first time in school history last season with a 35-26 win at Central. ... Scored twice in the second half last week to defeat Rockwood rival Summit. … Senior quarterback Jack Ahlbrand has completed 16 of 38 passes for 336 yards, two touchdowns and been intercepted twice. He’s rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Connor Griebenow has rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown. Senior receiver Gavin Marsh has caught nine passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Tyree Bonnett has five receptions for 115 yards. … Senior defensive end Alex Bray has made 15 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks. Junior Brian Fitzmaurice has made 16 tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack. Junior Caleb Syfert has made 16 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.
On Hazelwood Central: Will only play three regular season home games following venue change this week. First home game is scheduled for Sept. 24 against Parkway Central. … Junior quarterback Jackson Sommerville has completed 13 of 28 passes for 241 yards, two touchdowns and been intercepted once. Has rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns. Freshman running back Kareem Burns has rushed for 118 yards. Junior receiver Treavion Barber has caught four passes for 126 and one touchdown. … Senior linebacker Jayden Trotter has made 21 tackles, six tackles for loss and a sack. Senior defensive back Dion Jones has made 20 tackles and four tackles for loss. The defense has made three interceptions and recovered a fumble.