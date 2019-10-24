When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Records: Hazelwood Central 3-5, 1-2 Suburban XII North; McCluer North 6-2, 2-1
Rankings: McCluer North No. 9 Class 5 Missouri Media
Last week: Hazelwood Central 55, Riverview Gardens 14; Hazelwood West 31, McCluer North 22
On Hazelwood Central: Dethroned as Suburban XII North and old Suburban North champion after seven consecutive years atop the conference. Won back-to-back games for the first time this season with wins over Ritenour and Riverview Gardens. Has won eight in a row against McCluer North. ...Senior quarterback Kaden Jackson has completed 45 of 97 passes for 777 yards, eight touchdowns and been intercepted twice. He has rushed for 588 yards and four touchdowns. No one else has rushed for more than 200 yards this season. Senior receiver Charles Johnson has caught 12 passes for 250 yards and four touchdowns. ...Senior linebacker Devin Robinson has 61 tackles. Sophomore defensive back Jarrell Cole has 61 tackles. Senior defensive lineman Curtis Gillespie has 36 tackles and five sacks.
On McCluer North: Six wins in a season is the most for the Stars since 2014 when they won seven. Has lost its last eight against rival Hazelwood Central. Dropped its first game that went four quarters last week to Hazelwood Central. First game of the season against Edwardsville was called complete before the first quarter was finished due to severe weather. Edwardsville led 7-6. ...Dynamic duo of Travon Springfield and Angelo Butts power the offense. A senior running back, Springfield has rushed for 1,055 yards and 16 touchdowns. Butts, who sometimes slots in at quarterback, has rushed for 574 yards and 10 touchdowns. Butts has caught 14 passes for 275 yards and four scores and also thrown for two touchdowns as well. ...Senior Bakale Harris has six sacks. Defense allowed a season-high 31 points in last week's loss to Hazelwood West.