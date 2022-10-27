Hazelwood Central Hawks at Pattonville Pirates

What: Class 6 District 2 first round.
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Seeds, records: No. 6 Hazelwood Central 3-6; No. 3 Pattonville 5-4.
Last week: Eureka 39, Hazelwood Central 2; Marquette 38, Pattonville 14.
Up next: Winner of No. 2 Rock Bridge (7-2) and No. 7 Hickman (2-7).
On Hazelwood Central: Finished regular season with fewest wins in program history this century. ... Lost three in a row to end the season. Lost to Ladue and Pattonville in that streak by combined five points. … Junior wide receiver Daronne Wright stepped in at quarterback the last two weeks and has completed 6 of 15 passes for 103 yards, one touchdown and has been intercepted twice. Freshman running back Kareem Burns has rushed for 682 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Tobias Williams has caught 21 passes for 329 yards and five touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Jayden Trotter has made 88 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, eight sacks and one interception. Senior defensive back Dion Jones has made 47 tackles and eight tackles for loss. Sophomore defensive back Marvin Martin has made 17 tackles and five interceptions.
On Pattonville: Beat Hazlewood Central 20-19 in Week 8 to end 10-game losing streak to the Hawks. ... Lost three of four to end the regular season. Three losses came to Eureka, Seckman and Marquette. … Senior quarterback Byron McNair has completed 107 of 167 passes for 1,487 yards, 13 touchdowns and been intercepted five times. Junior running back Michael Allen Jr. has rushed for 265 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior running back Lawrence Jackson has rushed for 381 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver DeAndre Rush Jr. has caught 36 passes for 617 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns. … Junior linebacker Terrell Porter Jr. has made 67 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior defensive lineman August Heiligenstein has made 32 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks. Senior defensive back Tory Allen has made 26 tackles and four interceptions.