Hazelwood Central Hawks at Pattonville Pirates

What: Class 6 District 2 first round.

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Seeds, records: No. 6 Hazelwood Central 3-6; No. 3 Pattonville 5-4.

Last week: Eureka 39, Hazelwood Central 2; Marquette 38, Pattonville 14.

Up next: Winner of No. 2 Rock Bridge (7-2) and No. 7 Hickman (2-7).

On Hazelwood Central: Finished regular season with fewest wins in program history this century. ... Lost three in a row to end the season. Lost to Ladue and Pattonville in that streak by combined five points. … Junior wide receiver Daronne Wright stepped in at quarterback the last two weeks and has completed 6 of 15 passes for 103 yards, one touchdown and has been intercepted twice. Freshman running back Kareem Burns has rushed for 682 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Tobias Williams has caught 21 passes for 329 yards and five touchdowns. … Senior linebacker Jayden Trotter has made 88 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, eight sacks and one interception. Senior defensive back Dion Jones has made 47 tackles and eight tackles for loss. Sophomore defensive back Marvin Martin has made 17 tackles and five interceptions.