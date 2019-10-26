Hazelwood Central's Kayden Jackson (16) runs the ball during week nine of football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at McCluer North High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer North's De'Von Williams (6) makes a tackle during week nine of football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at McCluer North High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
McCluer North's Bradley Woodard (33) sacks the quarterback during week nine of football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at McCluer North High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood Central's Jalen Watson (82) blocks during week nine of football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at McCluer North High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hazelwood Central's Kayden Jackson (16) checks to see if he scored during week nine of football in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at McCluer North High School in Florissant, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
FLORISSANT — Kayden Jackson had mud in places mud isn't supposed to go.
Not that he was complaining.
The senior quarterback for the Hazelwood Central football team, Jackson threw a touchdown pass and rushed for another as the Hawks knocked off rival McCluer North 18-0 in a driving, steady rain Saturday afternoon at McCluer North.
“I love it. I don't care what we're playing on,” Jackson said. “We're coming to play.”
Hazelwood Central (4-5 overall, 2-2 Suburban XII North) won its third game in a row and extended its winning streak over McCluer North to 10.
Not that it mattered much to the current Hawks.
“We just go out there and play our brand of football,” senior linebacker Elijah Austin said.
Hazelwood Central's brand has become a run-first, run-second and run-third offense and a defense that makes its opponents miserable. Both were a perfect fit for Saturday's sloppy, muddy conditions.
McCluer North (6-3, 2-2) struggled mightily to find footing and consistently move the ball on its chewed-up natural grass field.
The Stars hurt themselves with a multitude of snaps that got away from the quarterback or never quite made it all the way to him. Two errant snaps helped give Hazelwood Central short fields and put McCluer North in a hole.
The first miscue cost the the Stars 13 yards and put them on their own 2-yard line. Senior running back Travon Springfield was in as a Wildcat quarterback. He attempted a pass, only to see Austin grab it and get dragged down at the 2. On the next play Hazelwood Central took a 6-0 lead when sophomore running back Jam Price punched in the short touchdown with 7 minutes and 49 seconds to play in the second quarter.
The ensuing possession went equally awry. McCluer North set up inside its own 15 only to see another snap get away from the quarterback. Hazelwood Central pounced on the loose ball and started its drive on the Stars' 5.
Two plays later Jackson dove in to give the Hawks a 12-0 with 5:55 to go in the first half.
“Their first two scores came within five yards of our goal line,” McCluer North coach Leon McElrath said. “They had one real scoring drive on us where they marched the ball.”
Hazelwood Central went 46 yards on six plays for its longest scoring drive. The Hawks converted on fourth-and-4 at McCluer North's 9 when Jackson found sophomore Jalen Watson with a jump pass for the touchdown to make it 18-0 with 5:16 in the third.
Jackson completed three of 10 passes for 31 yards. He rushed for 49 yards on 14 carries.
Springfield was a workhorse for McCluer North as he rushed 24 times for 100 yards. Junior standout athlete Angelo Butts was held in check with just three net yards rushing, zero receptions and no completed passes.
Hazelwood Central took an immense amount of pride in keeping McCluer North off the scoreboard, especially given how dangerous its playmakers have proven to be throughout this season.
“That's a good a team, they're no slouch,” Austin said. “Getting a goose egg against them means a lot to us.”
Hazelwood Central was dethroned as conference champion for the first time since 2011. After struggling through the early parts of the season the Hawks have found their stride with three successive wins that includes a pair of shutouts. It's taken some time but it appears Hazelwood Central is figuring some things out.
“The mindset has changed. Everybody is buying in and working their butts off,” Hazelwood Central coach Carey Davis said. “You win or lose games on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. As long as you're prepared and ready to go it helps with the game plan when it's time to get out there and get to it.”
McCluer North missed a golden opportunity to not only knock off its rival for the first time in a decade but to secure the top seed in the Class 5 District 3 tournament. Had the Stars been victorious they would have jumped Chaminade for the No. 1 seed and secured home field throughout the tournament. Instead they're the No. 2 seed and will host Parkway West (6-3) on Nov. 9 in a district semifinal. No. 4 seed Webster Groves (4-4) hosts No. 5 seed Ritenour (1-8) on Nov. 1. The winner of the Webster-Ritenour game will play at Chaminade (6-3) on Nov. 8.
McElrath said it would be good for his team to get extra preparation for the postseason. The Stars have lost consecutive games for the first time this season and are nursing some injuries to key players.
“It's a very big deal. We definitely need to be rejuvenated,” McElrath said. “We'll come back Tuesday and hit it hard and start planning for Parkway West.”
