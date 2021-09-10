Hazelwood Central uses blocked field goal to slip past Eureka

EUREKA — Hazelwood Central senior Eric Brown always tries to stay in the moment when he’s on the football field.
That mentality yielded positive results for his Hawks on Friday night.
Brown scored on a blocked field goal attempt and made two interceptions as visiting Central held off Eureka 25-20 in a Suburban Conference game.
“Regardless of the circumstances, regardless of what's going on, just finish, keep fighting and don't give up out there and our kids did that very well tonight,” Central coach Carey Davis said.
Brown’s scoop and score midway through the second quarter came directly after the Hawks field goal attempt was blocked by Eureka’s Allen Brown. Eric Brown alertly picked up the loose ball and ran it into the end zone for a touchdown to give the Hawks a 13-6 lead.
“It was all reaction,” Eric Brown said. “It happened so fast. He blocked it and my first instinct was to pick it up and run. I saw the opening and I just took it.”
The play was a major turning point in the game.
“Coachable moment would be one. Game changing moment would be two,” Eureka coach Jake Sumner said. “Those are things that as we reflect back on and we grow as a team, we're going to say that's one of those moments.”
Central quarterback Bryson Brown led the Hawks down the field in the final minutes of the half finding Clayshaun Davis for a 5-yard touchdown pass with just 26 seconds left to give Central a 19-13 lead.
Bryson Brown also connected with Armani Turner for a 19-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Bryson Brown went 17-for-33 for 197 yards for Central (3-0, 2-0), No. 8 in the STLhighschoolsports large-school rankings.
Eric Brown came up with two big interceptions in the second half to preserve the Hawks' lead. Central’s defense forced four turnovers.
“We've been preaching getting after the ball,” Davis said. “Getting the ball when it's in the air, fighting for it, and doing your job and these guys did a great job.”
Eureka (2-1, 1-1) made a late comeback attempt with a blocked punt that gave the Wildcats the ball on the Central 4-yard line with 2:48 left in the fourth quarter. Kevin Emmanuel ran it in on the next play to bring Eureka within a score.
Eureka attempted an on-side kick, and after a prolonged scrum, Central’s DeMariun Hood came up with the ball to preserve the win.
“On the bottom of the pile it was still me,” Hood said. “They were ripping for it, but I had to make sure I had it for my team.”
Bryce Clark gave Eureka a 3-0 lead with a 32-yard field goal early in the first quarter and he added a 35-yarder early in the second quarter.
Emmanuel capped a monster first half with a 57-yard touchdown run for the Wildcats. Emmanuel finished with 168 rushing yards on 25 carries.
“A physical runner, a hard runner, a great team guy, I can't say enough positive about him,” Sumner said.
But the rest of the first half belonged to Central, which held the ball for more than 15 of the first 24 minutes of game time.
A big play by the Hawks defense got it going as Jeramiah Scott came up with an interception at the Eureka 21 late in the first quarter. Four plays later, Turner scored from the Wildcat formation on a 2-yard run to give the Hawks a 7-3 lead.
Then came the Eric Brown touchdown followed by the late drive engineered by Bryson Brown.
“We knew what we had to do,” Hood said. “We just had to execute. We’re trying our best to bring respect back to Hazelwood Central.”