Hazelwood Central uses blocked field goal to slip past Eureka

Central quarterback Bryson Brown led the Hawks down the field in the final minutes of the half finding Clayshaun Davis for a 5-yard touchdown pass with just 26 seconds left to give Central a 19-13 lead.

Bryson Brown also connected with Armani Turner for a 19-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Bryson Brown went 17-for-33 for 197 yards for Central (3-0, 2-0), No. 8 in the STLhighschoolsports large-school rankings.

Eric Brown came up with two big interceptions in the second half to preserve the Hawks' lead. Central’s defense forced four turnovers.

“We've been preaching getting after the ball,” Davis said. “Getting the ball when it's in the air, fighting for it, and doing your job and these guys did a great job.”

Eureka (2-1, 1-1) made a late comeback attempt with a blocked punt that gave the Wildcats the ball on the Central 4-yard line with 2:48 left in the fourth quarter. Kevin Emmanuel ran it in on the next play to bring Eureka within a score.

Eureka attempted an on-side kick, and after a prolonged scrum, Central’s DeMariun Hood came up with the ball to preserve the win.

“On the bottom of the pile it was still me,” Hood said. “They were ripping for it, but I had to make sure I had it for my team.”