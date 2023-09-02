Hazelwood East football coach Bobby Cole wasn't sure what happened in the fourth quarter Friday night of the Spartans' game at St. Mary's.

East led 14-6 early with 11 minutes and 6 seconds to play in the final period when chaos ensued off the field and the contest was stopped.

"From our vantage point on the field, we just saw a bunch of people start running," Cole said. "They claimed that there were shots fired, but we did not hear any shots."

The game was declared official with East recording a 14-6 triumph.

"Something obviously made the kids and fans run," Cole said. "Our kids, we directed them to stay on the field, our kids and our cheerleaders. They pretty much just laid on the ground, on the turf on the field."

St. Mary's administrators could not be reached for comment.

Cole said the St. Mary's staff tried to clear fans out to finish the game.

"They were not able to get everybody out of the stadium so they ended up calling the game," Cole said.

Cole said his team was playing well and he wanted to see the game played to completion.

Still, he was happy to claim the victory, which evened the Spartans at 1-1 on the season following a 7-6 loss at Parkway North on opening weekend.

"A win is a win, we won't cry about it, Cole said.

The East-St. Mary's game was at least the fourth high school football game in the St. Louis area affected by off-the-field problems.

"Somebody might, or might not, have said 'gun' and one person started running and everybody just took off," Pattonville athletics director Jason Sellers said. "Police came to find out there was no evidence of a gun or gun fire."

The game was called with Pattonville leading 26-20, and Pattonville was named the winner.

In a news release from St. Louis Public Schools, the game — scheduled to be played at 6 p.m. at Gateway STEM — was called off in response to "an altercation at Vashon" on Friday afternoon "where threats were made, and at this time, (SLPS) leaders feel the safest course of action is to postpone the game."

Also on Friday, Alton restricted its fans to parents and immediate family for a home game against Quincy in the wake of fights on the campus Wednesday.