Hazelwood School District updates spectator policy, requires proof of vaccination for visiting fans
Hazelwood East vs Hazelwood Central football

Hazelwood Central player Kevin Davis kicks the PAT after a Central touchdown. At right is teammate Eric Brown, who served as holder. Hazelwood East played football at Hazelwood Central on Saturday August 28, 2021. Tim Vizer/Special to stlhighschoolsports.com

 Tim Vizer

The Hazelwood School District announced Thursday a modified spectator policy for home sporting events at its high schools. 

The district will allow fans from visiting teams to attend games at Hazelwood facilities as long as they can show valid proof of vaccination. The previous policy did not allow for any visiting spectators.

In a statement outlining the changes, the district said it is doing what it can to limit the spread of COVID-19 in its community: “The footprints of our schools lie in areas that are still experiencing high transmission rates, low vaccination rates, as well as low testing numbers. Mitigations in place at the school level and at district activities are intentionally robust to account for the high levels of community transmission. Ultimately, our goal is to keep students in classrooms during the school day, which is where they are educated most effectively.”

The district will continue to allow its participants — be it athletes, band members or cheerleaders — to have two spectators attend events regardless of vaccination status as long as those names are provided in advance. 

Spectators who are Hazelwood fans but not on the list will be allowed to attend, but they also must show valid proof of vaccination and a photo ID. All student spectators must show proof of vaccination status, as well.

The district asks that spectators wear face masks at outdoor events and requires they be worn for all indoor activities.

“We realize that having spectators at athletic events and activities is something that will benefit our students and families,” the district wrote in its statement. “We are working diligently to balance risks with strong mitigation in order to reduce the jeopardy of students being in class or additional community transmission. We need your ongoing support and understanding as a learning community in order to make that happen.”

To read the full statement, click here.

