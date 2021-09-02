Hazelwood School District updates spectator policy, requires proof of vaccination for visiting fans

The Hazelwood School District announced Thursday a modified spectator policy for home sporting events at its high schools.

The district will allow fans from visiting teams to attend games at Hazelwood facilities as long as they can show valid proof of vaccination. The previous policy did not allow for any visiting spectators.

In a statement outlining the changes, the district said it is doing what it can to limit the spread of COVID-19 in its community: “The footprints of our schools lie in areas that are still experiencing high transmission rates, low vaccination rates, as well as low testing numbers. Mitigations in place at the school level and at district activities are intentionally robust to account for the high levels of community transmission. Ultimately, our goal is to keep students in classrooms during the school day, which is where they are educated most effectively.”

The district will continue to allow its participants — be it athletes, band members or cheerleaders — to have two spectators attend events regardless of vaccination status as long as those names are provided in advance.