Hazelwood West parlays late-game magic into win over Ritenour

HAZELWOOD — All it took was a nod and a wink.
Hazelwood West senior quarterback Ja'Tarius McKinney scanned the defense and then glanced over to wideout Jay'vion Brock late in the fourth quarter of Friday's game against Ritenour.
"I was telling him I was going to get open," Brock said.
McKinney responded with a quick blink of his eye.
The dynamic duo then calmly hooked up on a 51-yard scoring strike to lead the Wildcats to a 28-21 win over Ritenour in a battle of old-time Suburban North rivals at West.
The catch-and run, which came with 1 minute and 37 seconds left in the contest, erased a 21-20 deficit and sent West to its first win over Ritenour since a 35-6 triumph on Sept. 4, 2009.
"(Brock) is big-time," West coach Rory Seals said. "And (McKinney) just makes plays when he has to."
The Wildcats (2-1) coughed up a 20-0 third quarter lead before re-rallying down the stretch.
"Me and Jay'vion, we've got a good thing going on," McKinney said. "We're a combo. When I looked out there and saw he beat his man — I just got him the ball. That's what we do — make plays."
The fourth-down magic saved the day for West, which struggled throughout most of the final two periods.
"We knew they'd come out hard in the second half," Seals said of the Huskies. "We just had to get back to what was working for us. Once we did that, we were able to move the ball."
Ritenour (0-3) scored 21 points in a span of 11:43 in the second half to take its 21-20 lead. Junior Leon Mitchell-Williams returned a punt 66 yards for a score and junior Elijah Fry bowled his way into the end zone from 7 yards out to give the Huskies their first lead 21-20 with 9:44 left.
West put together a strong drive with the ensuing possession. But the march stalled at the Huskies 31-yard-line.
Ritenour promptly moved deep into West territory, but turned the ball over on downs at the 14.
With the game on the line, McKinney hit Brock on a 17-yard pass and Dezond Kirk put together a pair of nifty runs to get the ball near midfield.
But McKinney tossed a pair of errant passes to set the stage for a fourth-and-long. With the contest on the line, McKinney turned to his favorite receiver.
"It just felt like we were going to get it done," Brock said.
West dominated the first half on the way to a seemingly safe three-score cushion. McKinney hit Romano Gines on a 70-yard strike to pump the lead to 20-0 late in the first half. Shaun Blackmon and McKinney scored on short runs to get the offense off and running.
Ritenour came out with guns blazing in the second half. Fry capped off the opening possession with a 25-yard scoring burst up the middle to help shift the momentum.
"Our guys came out and showed some confidence, showed some grit," Ritenour coach Yarmon Kirksey said. "We're a young football team. We're right at the door of turning the corner. We've just got to put in a little more work."
The Wildcats' offense has sizzled during the early part of this season, putting up 54 points in a win over University City and 22 in a loss to highly touted Ladue. And a good majority of that damage has been done on the ground.
"Anybody that knows us realizes you've got to bring your pads in the running game to stop us," Seals said. "That's just who we are."