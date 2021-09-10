Hazelwood West parlays late-game magic into win over Ritenour

"We knew they'd come out hard in the second half," Seals said of the Huskies. "We just had to get back to what was working for us. Once we did that, we were able to move the ball."

Ritenour (0-3) scored 21 points in a span of 11:43 in the second half to take its 21-20 lead. Junior Leon Mitchell-Williams returned a punt 66 yards for a score and junior Elijah Fry bowled his way into the end zone from 7 yards out to give the Huskies their first lead 21-20 with 9:44 left.

West put together a strong drive with the ensuing possession. But the march stalled at the Huskies 31-yard-line.

Ritenour promptly moved deep into West territory, but turned the ball over on downs at the 14.

With the game on the line, McKinney hit Brock on a 17-yard pass and Dezond Kirk put together a pair of nifty runs to get the ball near midfield.

But McKinney tossed a pair of errant passes to set the stage for a fourth-and-long. With the contest on the line, McKinney turned to his favorite receiver.

"It just felt like we were going to get it done," Brock said.