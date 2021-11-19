Heitert rallies CBC past Lee's Summit North, into Class 6 state championship game

The score came just 119 seconds after Lee's Summit North (11-2), making its initial final four appearance, pushed its lead to 21-7.

"Right before we got the ball, I just told the guys in the huddle, 'We've got to score, we can't let it end here,' " Heitert said. "We started in the summer and we've come way too far to let it end. Got to get in the end zone."

Heitert then gave a few players some more encouragement.

"A few slaps in the head and everyone was on board," Heitert said.

Indeed.

CBC looked like a team on a mission.

The Cadets defense got a stop and Heitert immediately marched down and capped off the game-trying drive with a 1-yard run up the middle.

Another defensive stand led to the game-winning drive.

Again Heitert scored on a short run out of the shotgun formation to give his team a 28-21 lead with 6:20 left.

"It finally started clicking," CBC coach Scott Pingel said. "Our kids could have folded, but they stayed with the process. I love how we stayed with it. Down 14, we could have folded."

Pingel felt like his team was in good position to make a late charge.