Heitert scores four touchdown as CBC breaks four-game skid to De Smet

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Collin Bell nearly shed a tear.
A senior defensive tackle for the CBC football team, Bell ruptured his Achilles tendon in the winter. When it happened, Bell didn’t know if he’d get to play this fall.
“Rehab was really tough,” Bell said. “I was out here watching everybody practice, supporting the team. It’s all I could do.”
Bell crushed his rehabilitation and on Friday night stepped on the field for the first time this season.
Just in time to face De Smet.
"Everything was amazing," he said.
Bell's comeback was right on time as a had a sack and several tackles to help CBC beat Metro Catholic Conference rival De Smet 44-29 at W. Michael Ross Stadium on the campus of CBC.
“It’s such a great story. We didn’t know if we’d have him for the year,” CBC coach Scott Pingel said. “I love seeing Collin on the field because he’s such a great kid. You love great things happening to great people.”
The No. 3 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, CBC (2-1 overall, 1-0 league) broke a four-game losing streak to De Smet and capped a rugged first third of the season after opening up with East St. Louis and then traveling to O’Fallon last week.
CBC quarterback Patrick Heitert had a career night on the ground. The 6-foot and 190-pound senior rushed for 131 yards and four touchdowns. When the Cadets offense was out of sync early on, Heitert’s feet kept the chains moving.
“We know they have a pretty good secondary and they were loading the box so some of our primary runs weren’t working,” Heitert said. “I was reading the (defensive) end and I was making some plays because there were holes.”
The No. 2 large school, De Smet (1-2, 0-1) didn't give up much early. CBC punted three times in the first quarter and Heitert’s first pass of the night was snagged for an interception by junior linebacker Elijah Thomas.
CBC’s defense answered right back as senior defensive back Justus Johnson hauled in an interception of his own on the very next play.
As De Smet’s rush had Heitert dancing around the pocket, he wasn’t connecting with his receivers down field. His first eight pass attempts missed. That’s when he started carving up the Spartans on the ground.
“The rush was getting to me, but those are throws I’ve got to make,” Heitert said. “(Running the ball) got us in rhythm and kept us in rhythm. It’s awesome going out there with 10 guys to battle with me. They were making incredible blocks and I was able to find some holes.”
Heitert completed 11 of 27 passes for 231 yards and found senior receiver Ayden Robinson-Wayne for a 26-yard touchdown with 13 seconds to play in the second quarter that gave the Cadets a 23-14 lead at halftime.
De Smet came out of the locker room and immediately went to work. Four plays after kicking off to CBC, the Spartans defense recovered a fumble. Two plays later junior quarterback Christian Cotton went up top to senior receiver Curtis Mayes for a 62-yard touchdown pass that cut the lead to 23-21.
Heitert’s third touchdown run of the game put CBC ahead 30-21 and then Michael Teason delivered the gut punch.
CBC’s defense spent all night trying to pin down Cotton, who was slippery in the pocket and avoided taking large losses much of the night. Finally senior linebacker Jaycob Tatum and senior linebacker Kendall Huston corralled Cotton and stripped him. Teason scooped up the loose ball and rolled 40 yards to the end zone to put the Cadets ahead 37-21 with 5 minutes and 54 seconds to play in the game.
“The scoop and score at the end broke our back,” De Smet coach Carl Reed said. “We were in it. We had opportunities to make plays, but we shot ourselves in the foot with penalties.”
De Smet would be heard from again as junior kick returner Christian Gray returned a kickoff 99 yards with 2:23 to play, but there was not enough time for the Spartans to rally.
Cotton completed 10 of his 18 passes for 221 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted once. He rushed for 21 yards. Senior receiver Gavin Bomstad caught one pass for a 36-yard touchdown. Junior running back Allen Mitchell caught two passes for 68 yards.
CBC junior receiver Dakotah Mayo caught two passes for 74 yards and a touchdown to lead the Cadets.
These teams could see one another again as they are both in Class 6 District 1. They have played each other in the district tournament three years in a row and the winner of that game has gone on to play for the state title each time.
“We had three heavy hitters to start and to finish 2-1 and play pretty decent in all three games it feels pretty good but we also know we have a long way to go,” Heitert said. “It’s only Week 3 and I’m sure we’ll see them again.”