Heitert scores four touchdown as CBC breaks four-game skid to De Smet

CBC quarterback Patrick Heitert had a career night on the ground. The 6-foot and 190-pound senior rushed for 131 yards and four touchdowns. When the Cadets offense was out of sync early on, Heitert’s feet kept the chains moving.

“We know they have a pretty good secondary and they were loading the box so some of our primary runs weren’t working,” Heitert said. “I was reading the (defensive) end and I was making some plays because there were holes.”

The No. 2 large school, De Smet (1-2, 0-1) didn't give up much early. CBC punted three times in the first quarter and Heitert’s first pass of the night was snagged for an interception by junior linebacker Elijah Thomas.

CBC’s defense answered right back as senior defensive back Justus Johnson hauled in an interception of his own on the very next play.

As De Smet’s rush had Heitert dancing around the pocket, he wasn’t connecting with his receivers down field. His first eight pass attempts missed. That’s when he started carving up the Spartans on the ground.