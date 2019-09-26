When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Helias 3-1 overall, 0-1 AAA Division I; Borgia 3-1, 2-0
Rankings: Borgia No. 6 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 9 Class 3 Missouri Media; Helias No. 9 Class 4 Missouri Media
Last week: Cardinal Ritter 48, Helias 14; Borgia 33, St. Mary's 13
On Helias: Opened with three successive victories, including a 41-28 win at Vianney. Was blitzed by Cardinal Ritter last week as the Lions scored 34 points in the final five minutes of the first half to open the floodgates. Begins a three-game road trip against Borgia, Tolton and Monroe City before returning home to host Rock Bridge in Week 8. Plays at De Smet in Week 9.
On Borgia: Won its first meeting with Helias last season, 41-13. Has scored 30 or more points in consecutive games since losing at Union 14-12 on Sept. 6. ...Junior quarterback Sam Heggemann has completed 28 of 58 passes for 401 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. He's rushed for 485 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior running back Alonzo MacDonald has rushed for 317 yards and one score. Eleven receivers have caught at least one pass. Junior receiver Andrew Patton has six catches for 96 yards and one score. ...Junior linebacker Brady Kleekamp has 37 tackles and a sack. Junior defensive back Sam Schmidt has 24 tackles. Defense has 11 sacks and four interceptions.