Herculaneum beats rival Jefferson for first time in eight years

HERCULANEUM — The victory bell that once sat silent in games against Jefferson rang loud and clear for the Herculaneum Blackcats on Friday night.

"It sounded way better tonight (than others)," Herculaneum senior running back Jordan McMahon said. "It sounded great."

Herculaneum knocked off Jefferson 16-8 in a Jefferson County Athletic Association contest at Herculaneum High.

"Those seniors, I can't say how much they wanted this game and I'm proud of them and happy that they got to go out with a win against Jefferson," Herculaneum coach Blane Boss said.

It marked first time Herculaneum (3-0, 1-0 JCAA) sounded the victory bell after a contest against Jefferson since a 35-21 victory Sept. 6, 2014.

The Blackcats had lost the last seven meetings.

"You dream about that," Herculaneum senior two-way standout Mike Moloney said. "I played them my freshman year and we came close to them. We lost 16-12 and that just stuck with me. This was our year and we did it."

After senior quarterback Jackson Dearing carried the offensive in the first two games, accounting for nearly 85 percent of the offensive production, an injury prevented him from doing his usual herculean tasks.

So, it fell to Moloney, who was more than capable of answering the bell.

Moloney scored both touchdowns and both two-point conversions in the win. He slammed his way in from seven yards out in the first quarter before taking a swing pass from Dearing early in the fourth quarter, where he muscled his way into the end zone to give the Blackcats a 16-8 lead.

He also piled up the tackles against Jefferson (1-2, 0-1 JCAA) on the defensive side of the ball.

"He's been huge defensively this year, but this was kind of his offensive day," Boss said. "He had a heck of a day. He'll probably be the player of the game on both sides of the ball. Any coach would like to have a kid like Michael Moloney."

Moloney gobbled up 52 yards on the ground on 15 carries. He also caught five passes for 41 yards.

After Moloney's punishing run in the second quarter, the Blue Jays immediately responded with a long touchdown drive capped by senior Sean Usery's 1-yard plunge to tie the game 8-8 just before the half.

"He's a difference-maker," Jefferson coach Matthew Atley said. "He's kind of battling a shoulder at the moment, but we needed him on the defensive side of the ball. He came off and he was ready to go. We put him in and gave him a chance."

Though the ending play happened a few moments later, McMahon more or less sealed the game with his first sack of the season, giving the ball back to Herculaneum late in the fourth quarter.

"I saw an opportunity and I took it," McMahon said. "I knew how big that play would be for the night, I just went for it."

This is the first time Herculaneum has started the season 3-0 since 2004 when it finished the year 9-2.