Vashon Wolverines vs. Cardinal Ritter Lions

When, where: 6 p.m. Friday, Gateway STEM.

Records: Vashon 0-0; Cardinal Ritter 1-0.

On Cardinal Ritter: Jamarion Parker rushed for 199 yards and Antwon McKay Jr. threw three touchdowns in last week's season-opening win, the 15th in a row for the defending Class 3 state champs.

On Vashon: Wolverines open season with high hopes following an 8-3 campaign last fall.

O'Fallon Panthers at Troy Buchanan Trojans

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Records: O'Fallon 1-0; Troy 1-0.

Series history: O'Fallon beat Troy 35-13 last season in first meeting since at least 1999.

Last week: O'Fallon 54, Granite City 9; Troy 35, Holt 21.

On O'Fallon: Braylon Grayson threw for 283 yards and four touchdown passes in opener.

On Troy: In first start at quarterback, Hunter Keene rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns and completed nine of 12 passes for 90 yards and two TDs.

Union Wildcats at Borgia Knights

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Records: Union 0-1; Borgia 1-0.

Series history: Union has won 15 of last 23 meetings between Franklin County rivals since Oct. 1, 1999, but Borgia has captured three of the last four including a 42-20 triumph last season.

Last week: Washington 21, Union 14; Borgia 21, Pacific 20.

On Union: Never trailed against Washington until allowing game-deciding touchdown with 1:05 to play.

On Borgia: Nathan Kell scored two of Knights' three touchdowns in opening win, including one on an 84-yard kickoff return.

Mehlville Panthers at Oakville Tigers

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Records: Mehlville 0-1; Oakville 1-0.

Series history: Tigers broke a five-game losing streak in this neighborhood battle with a 42-0 triumph last season. Panthers lead 14-9 since 2000.

Last week: Fox 42, Mehlville 7; Oakville 55, Perryville 0.

On Mehlville: Coming off 10th season-opening loss in 11 years.

On Oakville: Ethan Venable rushed for 208 yards and only seven carries against Perryville.

Baltimore St. Frances Panthers at East St. Louis Flyers

When: 6 p.m. Saturday.

Records: St. Frances 0-2; East St. Louis 0-1.

Series history: St. Frances beat East St. Louis 20-13 last season in Canton, Ohio, in first meeting.

Last week: Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) 35, St. Frances 14; Chicago Mount Carmel 36, East St. Louis 33.

On St. Frances: Schedule includes games against teams from Georgia, Florida, Illinois, California, Utah, Connecticut and, yes, Maryland. ... Campus is located about two miles from Camden Yards, home of the Baltimore Orioles.

On East St. Louis: Robert Battle passed for 232 yards and two touchdowns against Mount Carmel in showcase game at Illinois State but couldn't rally Flyers, who committed 20 penalties and failed on three extra-point attempts (one kick, one pass, one run).