CBC Cadets at SLUH Jr. Billikens

When: 6 p.m. Friday.

Records: CBC 1-1 overall, 0-0 Metro Catholic Conference; SLUH 2-0, 0-0.

Series history: CBC has won 21 in a row and 25 of last 28, including a 63-35 victory last season.

On CBC: The defending Class 6 champs have not lost consecutive games since dropping two in a row Oct. 17-24, 2008. ... Junior wide receiver Corey Simms has turned in two successive strong performances and has totaled 18 catches for 286 yards and three scores. ... Senior quarterback Cole McKey continues to run the offensive effectively, hitting on 29 of 45 passes for 382 yards and five TDs.

On SLUH: Junior Bills are looking for first 3-0 start since 2015. ... Senior quarterback Marco Sansone is the last of seven brothers to play at SLUH. He has connected on 30 of 40 passes for 458 yards and six touchdowns with just one interception. .. Senior wideout-defensive back Ryan Wingo, the area's only 5-star recruit, has amassed 271 total yards with three touchdowns.

Lutheran North Crusaders at Francis Howell Vikings

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Records: Lutheran North 2-0; Francis Howell 1-1.

Series history: Francis Howell won lone previous meeting 42-21 last season.

On Lutheran North: Crusaders have racked up 833 total yards and 92 points over their first two games. They have recorded 12 rushing touchdowns, with sophomore Martez Stephenson leading the way with five. ... Junior Karvon Jefferson sparks the defense with 28 tackles and a sack. ... North has yet to punt this season.

On Francis Howell: Senior quarterback Adam Shipley has passed for 270 yards and rushed for 197 with five total touchdowns. ... The defending Class 5 state champs have three players with more than 100 yards rushing already including Shipley, Jaylen Ballard (129) and Duncan Maddox (118). ... Senior Kendall Gurley returned a kickoff 97 yards for a score in a 21-17 win over Fort Zumwalt North on opening weekend.

Breese Central Cougars at Red Bud Musketeers

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Records: Breese Central 1-1, Red Bud 1-1

On Breese Central: Snapped a six-game losing streak to Mater Dei last weekend by rallying with 10 points in the final 3 minutes, 33 seconds, capped by game-winning 37-yard field goal by Bryce Wieter with four seconds to play. ... Junior wide receiver Griffen Becker has six catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

On Red Bud: This is the Musketeers home opener. They have won their last two games coming off a regular-season loss. ... Red Bud has won its last five home contests. ... Senior running back Chase Lucht triggers the offense with 136 total yards. ... Bolted out to a 6-0 lead in last year's contest against Central before falling 17-6 in Clinton County.

Vianney Golden Griffins at Timberland Wolves

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Records: Vianney 2-0; Timberland 0-2.

On Vianney: Went 0-10 last season and snapped a 12-game losing streak with 21-14 win at Parkway West during opening weekend. Looking to go 3-0 for the first time since 2017. ... Senior running back Sean McConachie has rushed for 165 yards and two scores. ... Golden Griffins have scored 60 points in two games. It took them six games to reach that total last season.

On Timberland: Senior quarterback Ty Shelton is the key offensive threat with 174 yards passing and 91 yards rushing. ... Looking to avoid first 0-3 start since 2019. ... Has given up 54 first-half points over two contests. Wolves have yet to score in the second half this season. ... Punter Cam Newsom is averaging 39 yards per kick.

Lift For Life Hawks at John Burroughs Bombers

When: 1 p.m. Saturday.

Records: Lift For Life 2-0; John Burroughs 1-1.

On Lift For Life: The Hawks will be looking to go 3-0 for the first time in the 13-year history of the program. ... Junior quarterback Kishon Hill has thrown for 511 yards and 5 TDs without an interception. ... Outscored opponents 52-7 in the opening half. ... Senior defensive tackle Antrell Clay anchors the stop unit with 13 tackles and two sacks.

On John Burroughs: Beginning the season with three successive home games for the first time since 2006. ... Junior running back Dylan Macon has 147 yards and four touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff 77 yards for a score in a 49-13 loss to Althoff in the first week of the season. ... A run-first team, the Bombers ran on 26 of 32 offensive plays against Jennings.