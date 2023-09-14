St. Dominic Crusaders at Althoff Crusaders

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Records: St. Dominic 3-0; Althoff 3-0.

Series history: First meeting since at least before 1999.

Last week: St. Dominic 42, Mascoutah 14; Althoff 61, Centralia 33.

On St. Dominic: The Missouri-based Crusaders, who reached the Class 4 state championship game last season for the first time, have won all three games by an average of 30 woints. ... Looking for first 4-0 start since 2016, when it began 7-0. ... Senior running back Thomas Pulliam has amassed 339 total yards and scored eight touchdowns. ... Playing third road game in four contests and will finish season with four of last five at home.

On Althoff: The Illinois-based Crusaders have scored 46 points or more in all three games. ... Junior running back Dierre Hill Jr. has rushed for 479 yards, and 264 came last week against the Orphans. He is averaging 13.3 yards per carry. ... Freshman quarterback Jayden Ellington has been a pleasant surprise, throwing for 393 yards without an interception. ... Linemen J'Vonta Mosby and Cam Golden are NCAA Division I prospects along with Hill.

Edwardsville Tigers at O'Fallon Panthers

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Records: Edwardsville 3-0 overall, 0-0 Southwestern Conference; O'Fallon 2-1, 0-0.

Series history: Overall, Edwardsville has won 10 of last 12 and 19 of 28 since 2000.

Last week: Edwardsville 47, Soldan 6; Lincoln-Way Central 27, O'Fallon 10.

On Edwardsville: Last 4-0 start came in 2016. ... Edwardsville beat O'Fallon 43-36 in Class 8A first-round playoff game last season after O'Fallon won 32-31 in regular-season meeting. ... Edwardsville leaders unavailable. Stats have not been reported since 30-21 season-opening win over Missouri power Jackson.

On O'Fallon: Boast a pair of 100-yard rushers in seniors Jahkori Adams (176) and Kylan Green (137). ... Senior quarterback Braylon Grayson has thrown for 442 yards and six touchdowns. ... Won first four games last season before losing to eventual league champion East St. Louis. ... 19-8 over past three-plus seasons.

Francis Howell Central Spartans at Troy Buchanan Trojans

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Records: Howell Central 2-1 overall, 0-0 GAC South; Troy 1-2, 0-0.

Series history: Troy has won last seven games, including 58-21 last season. Central went 10-4 from 2002-2015.

Last week: Fort Zumwalt South 31, Francis Howell Central 28; Hannibal 34, Troy 28.

On Howell Central: Quarterback Tristan Graham has hit on 40 of 64 passes for 664 yards and eight scores. He has thrown for at least 173 yards in all three games. ... Senior two-way standout running back/linebacker Collin Parsons has 359 yards of offense along with a team-high 41 tackles and three sacks.

On Troy: Coming off successive losses to toughies Hannibal and O'Fallon for its first two-game losing streak since 2020. ... Senior quarterback Hunter Keene has rushed 58 times for 393 yards and nine scores. He also has thrown for three TDs. Keene ran for 104 yards in Trojans' 58-21 win at Howell Central last season. ... Troy's last seven wins in the series have come by at least 13 points.

SLUH Jr. Billikens at Vashon Wolverines

When, where: 6 p.m. Friday, Gateway STEM.

Records: SLUH 2-1, Vashon 0-1.

Series: SLUH leads 5-0 since 2008, including 43-15 victory last season.

Last week: CBC 49, SLUH 14; Vashon was open.

On SLUH: Led by senior Ryan Wingo, the lone 5-star recruit in the area. Wingo has 17 catches for 274 yards and two touchdowns despite missing most of the second half against CBC with a knee ailment. ... Senior gunslinger Marco Sansone has thrown for 795 yards and seven touchdowns. ... Looking for first 3-1 start since 2016.

On Vashon: Has not played a game this season. Its loss was a Sept. 1 forfeit to Cardinal Ritter due to an in-school issue earlier that day. Did have have games scheduled for Weeks 1 or 3. ... Senior running back Marquis Gleghorn rushed for 939 yards and 10 TDs last season. ... 20-5 over the last three-plus seasons after losing eight of nine in 2019.

Fox Warriors at Ritenour Huskies

When: 1 p.m. Saturday.

Records: Fox 1-2 overall, 0-2 Suburban Conference Red Pool; Ritenour 2-1, 1-0.

Series history: Ritenour leads 3-1, including a 34-20 win at Fox last season.

Last week: Lindbergh 42, Fox 14; Ritenour 35, Ladue 7.

On Fox: Looking for first winning season since going 10-2 in 2020. ... Has given up 98 points over last two games. ... Opened season with 42-7 win over Mehlville. ... Senior Ayden Smith leads a powerful ground attack that has racked up 1,004 yards. Smith has 388 yards and four rushing TDs. ... Fox has scored 52 of its 81 points in the first half.

On Ritenour: Senior quarterback Jayden Barnett has hit on 22 of 36 passes for 665 yards and eight scores. ... Barnett's favorite target is senior Derrick Smith Jr., who has hauled in 10 passes for 409 yards and five touchdowns. ... Only loss was a 26-20 setback at Pattonville on opening weekend in a game that was halted in the third quarter due to crowd issues.