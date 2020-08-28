High school football games will be played starting tonight, but seeing them live will prove difficult

When the school year begins Monday, Nowack said he would like to figure out a way to try to disperse the limited student tickets in a fair way. Be it a raffle or drawing of some kind.

St. Dominic has not capped the size of its student section, but there are protocols that have to be followed. They must show their student ID, no outside guests are allowed and like all spectators they must socially distance themselves.

If you are fortunate enough to attend a game in person, be prepared to smell your own breath. Masks are required at every venue hosting a game Friday night.

Don’t plan on sitting with people who aren’t relatives. Spectators are expected to sit with their own family pods. Available seats have been marked to allow for social distancing. Nowack set up a checkerboard layout that puts three empty rows between approved seats.

“I wanted to make sure people were comfortable and no other non-family would sit near them,” Nowack said.

Be ready to be bombarded with information related to hygiene, mask wearing and social distancing. Taggart said there is signage all over Northwest’s stadium reminding folks about the protocols. There will be public address announcements.

“I taped videos for the video board,” Taggart said.