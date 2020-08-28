High school football games will be played starting tonight, but seeing them live will prove difficult

Friday night football fans won’t find their fix any time soon.
At least not in person.
When the high school football season officially begins Friday, most of the area will not take part. Last week, St. Louis Public Schools along with the Ferguson-Florissant, Hazelwood, Pattonville, Ritenour and Riverview Gardens school districts announced they would push football to the spring. At the end of July, the Illinois High School Association moved its football season to spring, joining 16 other state associations to take football out of its traditional season.
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has maintained youth sports remain in the Phase 2 COVID-19 protocol, which limits what can be done at practice. No scrimmages or games are allowed for high frequency contact sports. Even last week’s recommendation by the St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 task force that youth sports move into a more open Phase 3 wouldn’t clear the way for football games to be played in St. Louis County. At this time the best guess is St. Louis County schools could resume football in early October.
The games will go on elsewhere in Missouri, but you better know somebody if you’re going to catch the action.
Every school district that is hosting games has significantly reduced the number of spectators it will allow in its venues. At Pacific High, it’s 50 percent stadium capacity. At Fort Zumwalt schools, it's 25 percent capacity.
Due to these restrictions, nearly all schools are not selling tickets to the general public. Only Pacific has stated it will sell its leftover tickets to walk up spectators.
Most schools are giving priority to the families of band members, cheerleaders, dancers and players. Several schools have adopted a voucher system. Each participant will receive a certain number of vouchers to distribute among family. Those vouchers are presented at the gate and allow that person to buy admission to the game. A smaller number of vouchers will be given to the visiting team for it to distribute as it sees fit.
Northwest-Cedar Hill is eschewing vouchers for a pass list. Each participant is allowed their immediate family. The visiting team gets two people per player. If you’re not on the list, you’re not getting in.
“We’re going to be well below 50 percent capacity,” Northwest athletics director Jeff Taggart said.
Student sections will feel the pinch of these COVID-19 times. Francis Howell will not allow students who are not direct relatives of players into games at this time.
Fort Zumwalt West will allow 100 students into its home opener Friday. Seniors were allowed first crack at the tickets when they were available at the school Wednesday.
“That is a big part of the high school experience,” Fort Zumwalt West athletics director Neil Nowack said. “We wanted to get our seniors an opportunity to support their classmates.”
When the school year begins Monday, Nowack said he would like to figure out a way to try to disperse the limited student tickets in a fair way. Be it a raffle or drawing of some kind.
St. Dominic has not capped the size of its student section, but there are protocols that have to be followed. They must show their student ID, no outside guests are allowed and like all spectators they must socially distance themselves.
If you are fortunate enough to attend a game in person, be prepared to smell your own breath. Masks are required at every venue hosting a game Friday night.
Don’t plan on sitting with people who aren’t relatives. Spectators are expected to sit with their own family pods. Available seats have been marked to allow for social distancing. Nowack set up a checkerboard layout that puts three empty rows between approved seats.
“I wanted to make sure people were comfortable and no other non-family would sit near them,” Nowack said.
Be ready to be bombarded with information related to hygiene, mask wearing and social distancing. Taggart said there is signage all over Northwest’s stadium reminding folks about the protocols. There will be public address announcements.
“I taped videos for the video board,” Taggart said.
All the changes and protocols now in place are a result of how the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect daily life.
Taggart said it’s all worth it for the students.
“The main part is we’re allowed to let our kids have some normalcy and do it safely, that’s our No. 1 priority,” Taggart said. “We have our fingers crossed. Each and every day is a blessing.”
Jackson at Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
2019 records: Jackson 13-1; Fort Zumwalt West 10-3.
Live stream: stlsportsproductions.com/fzw-football.html
On Jackson: Fort Zumwalt West is the third opponent to be slotted in as Jackson’s opener. Jackson was scheduled to face Roosevelt, but that was canceled when St. Louis Public Schools opted to move football into the spring. Jackson then was headed to Indiana to play Gibson Southern, but that date was squashed because “their (COVID) case numbers were growing (in Indiana),” coach Brett Eckley told SEMOball.com. … Jackson returns a high-powered offense with senior quarterback Cael Welker running the show. He threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 41 touchdowns. Junior receiver Kannen Turley caught 14 touchdown passes last season. Jackson will have to fill in the hole left by standout running back Seth Waters, who had more than 1,000 yards on the ground last fall. … Defensively, Jackson will be solid again. Last season Jackson didn’t give up more than 20 points to any opponent until the Class 5 championship game, when Carthage escaped with a 27-21 victory.
On Zumwalt West: Jaguars originally had Eureka on the schedule, a game canceled because of St. Louis County’s coronavirus restrictions. Jaguars last played Jackson in 2003, losing 32-3. … A Class 6 semifinalist for the second time in school history last fall, the Jaguars have some big shoes to fill on both sides of the ball. Graduation took their quarterback, top three rushers, leading receiver and leading tackler. ... Senior Chris Kerr is the top returning receiver after catching 35 passes for 400 yards and seven touchdowns. Senior linebacker Nick Matyiko made 97 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and seven sacks as a junior. Senior linebacker Liam Webb made 85 tackles and 11 tackles for loss.
Fort Zumwalt North Panthers at Battle Spartans
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
2019 records: Fort Zumwalt North 12-1; Battle 7-4.
Rankings: Fort Zumwalt North, No. 5 large school STLhighschoolsports.com.
Live stream: Prepcasts.com.
On Zumwalt North: A Class 5 semifinalist in four of the last five seasons, the Panthers return a strong core led by senior center Nate Rapplean, senior quarterback Jack Newcomb and senior running back Chris Futrell, who rushed for 677 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior. Senior receiver Tyler Oakes caught nine passes for 153 yards and scored six touchdowns. … The defense returns standout linebacker Parker Monnig, who racked up 24 sacks last season. Senior Robert Rezex returns the defensive backfield, where he had 66 tackles as a junior.
On Battle: Last season ended at the hands of Zumwalt North for the second time in five playoff matchups. The Spartans were the district runner-up for the first time in six tries and went home with one of the worst losses in program history, 63-20. This offseason has been spurred by that defeat and the knowledge the Panthers would be the Week 1 opponent. … Battle is leaning on senior quarterback Khaleel Dampier, who rushed for over 300 yards and scored seven touchdowns in limited action.
Francis Howell Vikings at Hickman Kewpies
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
2019 records: Francis Howell 10-2; Hickman 4-6.
Rankings: Francis Howell, No. 6 large school STLhighschoolsports.com.
Live stream: HowellVikingsTV.com.
On Howell: Vikings are facing Hickman for the first time since 2015, when they won 35-0 for their third consecutive shutout victory in the series. … In its third season under coach Brent Chojnacki, Howell is optimistic about what it can do. The Vikings return several key pieces on the offensive line. Senior quarterback Alex Pipes threw for 1,382 yards, 18 touchdowns and was intercepted 11 times. He rushed for 640 yards and seven scores. Receivers Jackson Hetzel and Reid Weber caught a combined 62 passes for 760 yards and nine touchdowns. … Senior safety Gus Hetzel will be key after making 79 tackles and two interceptions last season. Senior linebacker Max Wilson had 80 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and five interceptions as a junior.
On Hickman: Now in its third season with alum Cedric Alvis as coach, the Kewpies took a step forward last season by posting a 4-6 record. It was the best record for Hickman since it went 9-2 in 2012. What followed was a string of sub-.500 seasons that saw the Kewpies manage three wins one time. Despite its recent struggles, Hickman has won its opener the last two seasons as it swept the two-year series with Pattonville.
De Soto Dragons at Seckman Jaguars
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
2019 records: De Soto 4-6; Seckman 2-8.
Live stream: Prepcasts.com.
On De Soto: First meeting between these two since 2009, when the Dragons scored a 40-34 win on the road. … Senior running back Dominic Punjani is De Soto’s top returning rusher after he put up 302 yards last season. Senior receiver Ethan Reissing caught 28 passes for 390 yards and five touchdowns to lead the team as a junior. Senior Levi Fischer caught 24 passes for 303 yards and three scores. … Senior linebacker Will Rector led the team with 106 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and five sacks last season. Reissing made three interceptions.
On Seckman: The Jaguars will have a slew of fresh faces on the field as they try to shake off last season’s 2-8 campaign after going 6-4 in 2018. It will be a new crew trying to make it happen as Seckman lost nearly all of its statistical contributors to graduation, including quarterback Joe Stuckmeyer and running back Luckas Salsman, who combined to rush for 1,228 yards and 14 touchdowns. As a team the Jaguars scored 24 touchdowns total a year ago. … Senior linebacker Kaleb Niebuhr posted a team-best 55 tackles last season.
