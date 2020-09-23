High school football remains sidelined but other sports can resume Monday in St. Louis County

Game on in St. Louis County.
For the most part.
County executive Sam Page announced new youth sports guidelines Wednesday morning.
Effective Monday, boys soccer, field hockey, girls volleyball and softball are allowed to begin competition, albeit with restrictions on spectators. Games still are not permitted beyond the designated area of St. Louis County, St. Louis City, Franklin County, Jefferson County, the Metro East and St. Charles County.
“For all outdoor youth sports we will allow two parents or spectators per athlete to attend games with an overall limit of 50,” Page said. “The point is to make sure we don’t have big crowds where COVID-19 can spread.”
High school football remains sidelined for the time being.
Page was optimistic that if the multitude of metrics the St. Louis County Department of Public Health tracks related to the coronavirus pandemic continue to fall, high school football could be cleared to play sooner than later.
“If we continue this downward trajectory of cases, positivity rates, testing numbers and other indicators among adolescents and our community in general we expect in the next two or three weeks we can issue a document that sets up conditions for high contact sports (football) to be played safely in our community,” Page said.
For middle school athletes and those younger than 14 years old, football and other high-frequency contact sports like basketball, ice hockey, water polo and wrestling are allowed to begin competition. Page said the transmission rates among high-school aged athletes are not quite where the Department of Public Health would like them to allow high school football games.
“We have to see the rates continue to go in the right direction among adolescents, among the group that has the highest rate of transmission right now,” Page said. “We have to be very cautious about activities that are close contact and allow for easy transmission. We’re working with our athletic directors to create a safe environment.”
Page said the Department of Public Health recently expanded its group of advisors to include area high school athletics directors from both public and private school conferences, youth and club sports officials and parents.
“We’re getting feedback from everyone,” Page said. “We fully expect this broad group of advisors to help us take steps to improve the safety of high contact sports among high school students.”
Page addressed whether these changes were brought on by the growing discontent by St. Louis County residents that has bubbled up recently in protests and at least one lawsuit.
“We have continued to make decisions in the health department based on the advice of our public health experts, the advice of our medical community, the epidemiologists and we have faced a great deal of pressure from the beginning,” Page said. “We respect and recognize the frustration in our community dealing with a historic event. This pandemic touches us all.”
