High school football scores and highlights: Oakville and Lindbergh keep rolling; Eureka beats Kirkwood in thriller

Francis Howell Central vs. Fort Zumwalt South football

Fort Zumwalt South coach Bill Friedel walks with his game captains to midfield for the coin toss prior to a football game against Francis Howell Central on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters, Mo. Paul Baillargeon | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Here are the highlight's from Friday's high school football action.

Clark boots 42-yard field goal as time expires to lift Eureka past Kirkwood 31-30

Timon, Mascoutah overcome 21-point deficit in second half to defeat Centralia

Gerdine tosses five TD passes in Lutheran St. Charles' win over St. Dominic

Johnson comes up big as Francis Howell Central knocks off Fort Zumwalt South

Roundup: Timberland keeps rolling with victory at Vianney; Oakville off to best start since 2006

Herculaneum beats rival Jefferson for first time in eight years

Hnilo scores three times as Lindbergh opens up playbook to beat Fox

How the area's top 10 teams fared.

Top performances: SLUH's Sansone passes for 4 TDs in loss to CBC.

Area Missouri

Borgia 40, Strafford 10

Brentwood 41, Confluence 0

Cardinal Ritter 35, Duchesne 6

CBC 63, SLUH 35

Crystal City 32, Bayless 14

De Smet 40, Chaminade 0

Eureka 31, Kirkwood 30

Festus 36, Windsor (Imperial) 6

Fort Zumwalt North 37, Fort Zumwalt East 0

Francis Howell 42, Lutheran North 21

Francis Howell Central 34, Fort Zumwalt South 7

Francis Howell North 35, St. Charles 0

Herculaneum 16, Jefferson 8

Hermann 38, St. James 6

Hillsboro 49, Fort Zumwalt West 13

Holt 33, Washington 7

Jackson 47, Farmington 7

Jennings 30, Clayton 7

Liberty (Wentzville) 28, North Point 24

Lift For Life 38, John Burroughs 3

Lindbergh 35, Fox 14

Lutheran St. Charles 45, St. Dominic 3

Moberly 39, Winfield 21

New Madrid County Central 33, Dexter 7

North County 42, De Soto 0

Oakville 55, Webster Groves 10

Owensville 12, Warrenton 6

Park Hills Central 55, Potosi 20

Parkway South 34, Mehlville 7

Pattonville 55, Hazelwood West 8

Ritenour 33, Ladue 27

Seckman 64, Northwest Cedar Hill 6

South Callaway 34, North Callaway 28

St. Charles West 28, University City 12

St. Clair 56, Pacific 14

St. Pius X 35, Grandview 0

St. Vincent 38, Perryville 7

Ste. Genevieve 42, Orchard Farm 17

Summit 50, Parkway Central 14

Timberland 63, Vianney 13

Union 29, Sullivan 12

Valle Catholic 59, Fredericktown 0

Wright City 21, Mark Twain 6

Area Illinois

Althoff 13, Mater Dei 7

Belleville East 52, Metea Valley 19

Breese Central 17, Red Bud 6

Collinsville 47, Alton 0

Columbia 2, Alton Marquette 0

DeKalb, Illinois 48, Belleville West 0

Freeburg 28, Chester 6

Greenville 38, Staunton 14

Highland 55, Marion 14

Hillsboro, Illinois 25, Carlinville 21

Jerseyville 26, Lincoln, Illinois 14

Mascoutah 37, Centralia, Illinois 28

Mount Vernon, Illinois 27, Triad 22

Nashville 33, Wesclin 0

O'Fallon 40, Waubonsie Valley 0

Olney Richland County 41, Salem, Illinois 20

Pana 47, Gillespie 0

Piasa Southwestern 40, Litchfield 6

Roxana 42, Civic Memorial 0

Waterloo 35, Carbondale 14

West Frankfort 41, Sparta 14

Wood River 59, Nokomis 14 

Other Missouri

Adrian 46, Lone Jack 13

Ash Grove 36, Stockton 14

Ava 49, Mountain Grove 28

Blair Oaks 56, Osage 13

Blue Springs South 50, Park Hill 49

Bolivar 51, Parkview 12

Boonville 59, Hallsville 58

Branson 21, Willard 19

Butler 30, Fort Scott (Kan.) 8

Camdenton 41, Waynesville 8

Cape Girardeau Central 14, Poplar Bluff 7

Capital City 35, Hickman 26

Caruthersville 44, Doniphan 14

Centralia, Mo. 35, Palmyra 0

Cole Camp 29, Tipton 21

East Buchanan 55, North Platte 12

El Dorado Springs 40, Buffalo 36

Eldon 75, Versailles 14

Excelsior Springs 35, Winnetonka 7

Fair Grove 45, Skyline 18

Fayette 28, Scotland County 10

Forsyth 49, Clever 28

Fort Osage 20, Belton 6

Gallatin 46, South Harrison 6

Glendale 32, Rolla 13

Grandview K.C. 56, Raytown South 31

Harrisburg, Missouri 34, Marceline 8

Helias 58, Battle 16

Hogan Prep 26, Summit Christian 7

Holden 41, Clinton 12

Houston 32, Salem 6

Joplin 29, Ozark 22

KC Center 61, Oak Grove 31

Kearney 20, Smithville 19

Kennett 52, Sikeston 7

Knob Noster 13, Missouri Military Academy 0

Lafayette County 49, Warsaw 7

Lamar 49, Monett 0

Lathrop 44, Plattsburg 6

Lawson 32, Hamilton 21

Lebanon 31, Kickapoo 10

Lee's Summit 41, Blue Springs 20

Lee's Summit North 47, Staley 21

Liberty North 10, Rockhurst 7

Lincoln 48, Crest Ridge 6

Lincoln College Prep 47, Pembroke Hill 7

Macon 26, Clark County 18

Marionville 30, Lighthouse Christian 7

Marshfield 28, Hollister 20

Maryville 45, Chillicothe 14

Maysville 30, Polo 6

McDonald County 21, Logan-Rogersville 14

Mexico 51, Odessa 47

Mid-Buchanan 42, West Platte 0

Miller 54, Agape Boarding School 18

Monroe City 46, Highland, Missouri 8

Mount Vernon 24, Aurora 7

Mountain View-Liberty 62, Thayer 16

Neosho 55, Carl Junction 29

Nevada 68, East Newton 0

Nixa 22, Carthage 21

Oak Park 14, Grain Valley 10

Park Hill South 22, Lee's Summit West 12

Platte County 25, North Kansas City 14

Pleasant Hill 37, Harrisonville 29

Portageville 60, East Prairie 6

Putnam County 21, Milan 18

Raymore-Peculiar 34, Liberty (KC) 31

Raytown 58, St. Joseph Central 56

Reeds Spring 56, Springfield Catholic 7

Richmond 48, Marshall 22

Rock Bridge 48, Jefferson City 27

Ruskin 41, Wyandotte (Kan.) 6

Russellville 34, Diamond 22

Salisbury 42, Paris 8

Sarcoxie 28, Pierce City 20

Savannah 29, Kirksville 0

Scott City 55, Hayti 0

Seneca 42, Cassville 7

Sherwood 39, Carrollton 0

South Shelby 46, Brookfield 30

Southern Boone 29, California 28

Springfield Central 55, Cuba 8

St. Joseph Benton 44, St. Joseph Lafayette 13

St. Michael the Archangel 55, Lexington 20

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 45, Cameron 6

Tolton Catholic 34, Louisiana 31

Trenton 42, Princeton 6

Truman 47, KC Southeast 6

Van Horn 17, William Chrisman 3

Van-Far 14, Montgomery County 12

Warrensburg 23, Smith-Cotton 14

Webb City 35, Republic 14

Wellington-Napoleon 41, Cass Midway  6

West Plains 55, Springfield Hillcrest 0

Westran 31, Fulton 20

Willow Springs 44, Cabool 22

Windsor (Sedalia) 40, Slater 34

