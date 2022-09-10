High school football scores and highlights: Vianney, Oakville and Lindbergh keep rolling; Eureka beats Kirkwood in thriller

Here are the highlight's from Friday's high school football action.
Area Missouri
Borgia 40, Strafford 10
Brentwood 41, Confluence 0
Cardinal Ritter 35, Duchesne 6
CBC 63, SLUH 35
Crystal City 32, Bayless 14
De Smet 40, Chaminade 0
Eureka 31, Kirkwood 30
Festus 36, Windsor (Imperial) 6
Fort Zumwalt North 37, Fort Zumwalt East 0
Francis Howell 42, Lutheran North 21
Francis Howell Central 34, Fort Zumwalt South 7
Francis Howell North 35, St. Charles 0
Herculaneum 16, Jefferson 8
Hermann 38, St. James 6
Hillsboro 49, Fort Zumwalt West 13
Holt 33, Washington 7
Jackson 47, Farmington 7
Jennings 30, Clayton 7
Liberty (Wentzville) 28, North Point 24
Lift For Life 38, John Burroughs 3
Lindbergh 35, Fox 14
Lutheran St. Charles 45, St. Dominic 3
Moberly 39, Winfield 21
New Madrid County Central 33, Dexter 7
North County 42, De Soto 0
Oakville 55, Webster Groves 10
Owensville 12, Warrenton 6
Park Hills Central 55, Potosi 20
Parkway South 34, Mehlville 7
Pattonville 55, Hazelwood West 8
Ritenour 33, Ladue 27
Seckman 64, Northwest Cedar Hill 6
South Callaway 34, North Callaway 28
St. Charles West 28, University City 12
St. Clair 56, Pacific 14
St. Pius X 35, Grandview 0
St. Vincent 38, Perryville 7
Ste. Genevieve 42, Orchard Farm 17
Summit 50, Parkway Central 14
Timberland 63, Vianney 13
Union 29, Sullivan 12
Valle Catholic 59, Fredericktown 0
Wright City 21, Mark Twain 6
Area Illinois
Althoff 13, Mater Dei 7
Belleville East 52, Metea Valley 19
Breese Central 17, Red Bud 6
Collinsville 47, Alton 0
Columbia 2, Alton Marquette 0
DeKalb, Illinois 48, Belleville West 0
Freeburg 28, Chester 6
Greenville 38, Staunton 14
Highland 55, Marion 14
Hillsboro, Illinois 25, Carlinville 21
Jerseyville 26, Lincoln, Illinois 14
Mascoutah 37, Centralia, Illinois 28
Mount Vernon, Illinois 27, Triad 22
Nashville 33, Wesclin 0
O'Fallon 40, Waubonsie Valley 0
Olney Richland County 41, Salem, Illinois 20
Pana 47, Gillespie 0
Piasa Southwestern 40, Litchfield 6
Roxana 42, Civic Memorial 0
Waterloo 35, Carbondale 14
West Frankfort 41, Sparta 14
Wood River 59, Nokomis 14
Other Missouri
Adrian 46, Lone Jack 13
Ash Grove 36, Stockton 14
Ava 49, Mountain Grove 28
Blair Oaks 56, Osage 13
Blue Springs South 50, Park Hill 49
Bolivar 51, Parkview 12
Boonville 59, Hallsville 58
Branson 21, Willard 19
Butler 30, Fort Scott (Kan.) 8
Camdenton 41, Waynesville 8
Cape Girardeau Central 14, Poplar Bluff 7
Capital City 35, Hickman 26
Caruthersville 44, Doniphan 14
Centralia, Mo. 35, Palmyra 0
Cole Camp 29, Tipton 21
East Buchanan 55, North Platte 12
El Dorado Springs 40, Buffalo 36
Eldon 75, Versailles 14
Excelsior Springs 35, Winnetonka 7
Fair Grove 45, Skyline 18
Fayette 28, Scotland County 10
Forsyth 49, Clever 28
Fort Osage 20, Belton 6
Gallatin 46, South Harrison 6
Glendale 32, Rolla 13
Grandview K.C. 56, Raytown South 31
Harrisburg, Missouri 34, Marceline 8
Helias 58, Battle 16
Hogan Prep 26, Summit Christian 7
Holden 41, Clinton 12
Houston 32, Salem 6
Joplin 29, Ozark 22
KC Center 61, Oak Grove 31
Kearney 20, Smithville 19
Kennett 52, Sikeston 7
Knob Noster 13, Missouri Military Academy 0
Lafayette County 49, Warsaw 7
Lamar 49, Monett 0
Lathrop 44, Plattsburg 6
Lawson 32, Hamilton 21
Lebanon 31, Kickapoo 10
Lee's Summit 41, Blue Springs 20
Lee's Summit North 47, Staley 21
Liberty North 10, Rockhurst 7
Lincoln 48, Crest Ridge 6
Lincoln College Prep 47, Pembroke Hill 7
Macon 26, Clark County 18
Marionville 30, Lighthouse Christian 7
Marshfield 28, Hollister 20
Maryville 45, Chillicothe 14
Maysville 30, Polo 6
McDonald County 21, Logan-Rogersville 14
Mexico 51, Odessa 47
Mid-Buchanan 42, West Platte 0
Miller 54, Agape Boarding School 18
Monroe City 46, Highland, Missouri 8
Mount Vernon 24, Aurora 7
Mountain View-Liberty 62, Thayer 16
Neosho 55, Carl Junction 29
Nevada 68, East Newton 0
Nixa 22, Carthage 21
Oak Park 14, Grain Valley 10
Park Hill South 22, Lee's Summit West 12
Platte County 25, North Kansas City 14
Pleasant Hill 37, Harrisonville 29
Portageville 60, East Prairie 6
Putnam County 21, Milan 18
Raymore-Peculiar 34, Liberty (KC) 31
Raytown 58, St. Joseph Central 56
Reeds Spring 56, Springfield Catholic 7
Richmond 48, Marshall 22
Rock Bridge 48, Jefferson City 27
Ruskin 41, Wyandotte (Kan.) 6
Russellville 34, Diamond 22
Salisbury 42, Paris 8
Sarcoxie 28, Pierce City 20
Savannah 29, Kirksville 0
Scott City 55, Hayti 0
Seneca 42, Cassville 7
Sherwood 39, Carrollton 0
South Shelby 46, Brookfield 30
Southern Boone 29, California 28
Springfield Central 55, Cuba 8
St. Joseph Benton 44, St. Joseph Lafayette 13
St. Michael the Archangel 55, Lexington 20
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 45, Cameron 6
Tolton Catholic 34, Louisiana 31
Trenton 42, Princeton 6
Truman 47, KC Southeast 6
Van Horn 17, William Chrisman 3
Van-Far 14, Montgomery County 12
Warrensburg 23, Smith-Cotton 14
Webb City 35, Republic 14
Wellington-Napoleon 41, Cass Midway 6
West Plains 55, Springfield Hillcrest 0
Westran 31, Fulton 20
Willow Springs 44, Cabool 22
Windsor (Sedalia) 40, Slater 34