When: 2 p.m. Saturday
What: Class 5A first round
Seeds, records: No. 10 Highland 6-3; No. 7 Cahokia 7-2
Rankings: Highland No. 7 small school STLhighschoolsports.com; Cahokia No. 4 small school STLhighschoolsports.com
Up next: Winner of No. 2 Rochester and No. 15 LaSalle-Peru in second round.
On Highland: Makes eighth consecutive playoff appearance. Bowed out last season in the Class 5A quarterfinals. Lost three of first four games this season before ripping off five successive wins, including victories over playoff qualifiers Triad and Civic Memorial. Freshman quarterback Brent Wuebbles has thrown for 967 yards, 16 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He's also rushed for 569 yards and six touchdowns. Junior running back Logan Chandler has rushed for 1,316 yards and 18 touchdowns. Senior receiver Connor Sands has 26 receptions for 480 yards and nine touchdowns. ...Sands has 64 tackles and three interceptions at defensive back. Sophomore linebacker Byrce Iberg has 63 tackles. Junior safety Liam Gallagher has 55 tackles and three interceptions.
On Cahokia: Makes consecutive playoff appearances for the first time since its seven-year streak between 2003-09 was broken. Advanced to the Class 5A quarterfinals last season. Won last five games of regular season. Junior quarterback Chris Bradley Jr. has thrown for 1,934 yards and 16 touchdowns. Senior running back Vincent Perry has rushed for 917 yards and eight touchdowns. Junior Shawn Binford Jr. has caught 23 passes for 475 yards and six touchdowns. Junior Stevern McCall has 40 receptions for 766 yards and four touchdowns. …Binford has 82 tackles and nine sacks. Senior linebacker Delvondre Jenkins has 76 tackles and three sacks.