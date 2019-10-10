When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Highland 3-3 overall, 2-1 Mississippi Valley; Triad 6-0, 3-0
Last week: Highland 64, Civic Memorial 28; Triad 22, Mascoutah 12
On Highland: Won its last three against Triad, including last season's dominating 44-14 victory. Won back-to-back games for the first time this season after losing at Marion and at Mascoutah by a combined four points. ...Junior running back Logan Chandler has rushed for 896 yards and 12 touchdowns. Freshman quarterback Brent Wuebbles has rushed for 352 yards and four touchdowns. He's completed 57 of his 121 passes for 677 yards, 11 touchdowns and been intercepted twice. Senior receiver Connor Sands has 20 receptions for 349 yards and five touchdowns. ...Sands leads the team with 39 tackles and has made two interceptions. Junior Bryce Iberg has 37 tackles. Defense has made nine interceptions.
On Triad: Unbeaten through six games for the first time since 2015, the last time it beat Highland. Defense has allowed 14 or fewer points in five of six games this season. Senior quarterback Logan Wongler has rushed for 475 yards and six touchdowns. He's completed 18 of 50 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Junior fullback Sam Yager has rushed for 423 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back Luke Foreman has rushed for 390 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Amaziah Lusk has rushed for 288 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Anthony LaRue has seven receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown. ...Sophomore linebacker Kaden Marmon has 55 tackles and four sacks. Junior linebacker Andrew Gula has 42 tackles. LaRue has made three interceptions.