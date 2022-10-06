Highland Bulldogs at Waterloo Bulldogs

On Highland: Won four in a row since losing 31-28 at Edwardsville in Week 2. … Outscored Triad and Civic Memorial a combined 100-0 the last two weeks. … Won nine successive games against Waterloo. … Senior quarterback Brent Wuebbels has completed 71 of 99 passes for 1,067 yards, 20 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Has rushed for 424 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Travis Porter has rushed for 618 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior receiver Brode Lewis has caught 20 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Cade Altadonna has made 20 receptions for 316 yards and four touchdowns. Senior tight end Brenden Gelly has made 11 receptions for 165 yards and six touchdowns. … Sophomore linebacker Ethan Greenwald has made 39 tackles and three tackles for loss. At linebaker Gelly has made 36 tackles and six tackles for loss. As a unit the defense has made nine interceptions and recovered seven fumbles.