Highland Bulldogs at Waterloo Bulldogs

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Highland 5-1 overall, 3-0 Mississippi Valley; Waterloo 5-1, 3-0.
Rankings: Highland, No. 7 small school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 7 Class 5A Illinois Associated Press; Waterloo, No. 9 small school STLhighschoolsports.com.
Last week: Highland 65, Civic Memorial 0; Waterloo 42, Jerseyville 6.
On Highland: Won four in a row since losing 31-28 at Edwardsville in Week 2. … Outscored Triad and Civic Memorial a combined 100-0 the last two weeks. … Won nine successive games against Waterloo. … Senior quarterback Brent Wuebbels has completed 71 of 99 passes for 1,067 yards, 20 touchdowns and been intercepted three times. Has rushed for 424 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Travis Porter has rushed for 618 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior receiver Brode Lewis has caught 20 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Cade Altadonna has made 20 receptions for 316 yards and four touchdowns. Senior tight end Brenden Gelly has made 11 receptions for 165 yards and six touchdowns. … Sophomore linebacker Ethan Greenwald has made 39 tackles and three tackles for loss. At linebaker Gelly has made 36 tackles and six tackles for loss. As a unit the defense has made nine interceptions and recovered seven fumbles.
On Waterloo: Riding a four-game win streak since losing 9-0 at Columbia in Week 2. … Has lost its last nine in a row to Highland. Hasn’t beaten Highland since 2012. … Senior quarterback Aidan Morrow has completed 21 of 49 passes for 348 yards, one touchdown and been intercepted three times. Has rushed for three touchdowns. Senior running back Evan Davis has rushed for 818 yards and 10 touchdowns and caught eight passes for 180 yards and a touchdown. Junior running back Koby Osterhage has rushed for 469 yards and five touchdowns. ... Senior Bryce Reese has made 63 tackles and an interception. Osterhage has made 37 tackles, six tackles for loss and six sacks. Senior Jason Hooser has made 41 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks.