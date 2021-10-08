Highland dominates from start to finish in victory over Waterloo

HIGHLAND — If Friday was an indication of what confidence can do for a football team, Highland will be doing everything it can to hold onto its tenacity.
Highland sapped the drama out of its game against Waterloo in the first half, scoring on all but one possession en route to a 48-14 win in a Mississippi Valley Conference game that was completed in just two hours due in large part to a running clock in the second half.
Junior quarterback Brent Wuebbels rushed for three touchdowns and junior tailback Travis Porter added two more as Highland improved to 3-4 overall and 3-1 in the MVC.
"It feels nice," Wuebbels said of the homecoming victory. "The offense started out fast and the defense picked it back up. All three of our groups were working together and doing whatever it took to get it done."
Highland's victory extended its dominance against Waterloo. It has won the last nine meetings since its most recent loss on Sept. 21, 2012.
Sophomore Hunter Frey also rushed for a touchdown in the first half as Highland built a 41-0 lead at the intermission. Another big play came from junior Cameron Willis, who blocked a Waterloo punt and fell on the loose ball in the end zone for another score.
Porter finished with 20 carries for 190 yards, blasting through holes opened by the offensive line or hanging back, being patient and waiting for daylight.
"The linemen really helped out — and the receivers," said Porter, whose touchdowns came on runs of 1 and 11 yards. "They were all blocking. Everybody was doing their thing.
"Coach (Jimmy Warnecke) really wants you to be patient. You just have to wait for the holes to get there and then you hit them."
Highland led 20-0 in the first quarter after Willis' block and recovery in the end zone. Highland also capitalized on a long punt return by senior James Beard that led to Porter's first touchdown and a fumble recovery by senior Bryce Iberg that set up Frey's 5-yard score.
Warnecke was pleased with all aspects of his team's performance in the annual battle of two teams nicknamed Bulldogs, although Highland did go three-and-out on its opening possession.
"It didn't start off great with the first three plays," Warnecke said. "We were a little off with our throws and had to punt. (But) our defense responded. I thought they played really well, especially in the first half. I feel like we're starting to get there."
Waterloo fell to 3-4 and 1-3. It played better in the second half, getting rushing touchdowns from junior quarterback Aidan Morrow (1 yard) and senior Josh Dluhy (6 yards), but the hole was far too deep.
"We just did not quite show up to play where we needed to show up and play tonight," Waterloo coach Dan Rose said. "It was uncharacteristic. We're going to have to fix it because we're 3-4.
"(The second half) looked more like what we've been doing all season."
Wuebbels was 12-for-17 for 146 yards through the air. He hooked up with junior Cade Altadonna seven times, once for 46 yards.
"When we started pounding the ball and (Waterloo) started packing into the box, that's when we can take advantage of the passing game," Wuebbels said. "I can start hitting my guys all around."
Highland faces a major test next week when it plays at Mascoutah, which improved to 7-0 on Friday. It will learn whether the confidence it gained with the win over Waterloo will still be there, and whether it once again will provide a benefit.
"It's not one guy (doing it all)," Warnecke said. "That's the big key. We were a good team even when we were 1-3. We made bad team mistakes, but the potential was there. With the last couple of weeks of winning, it's helped our confidence."