Highland dominates from start to finish in victory over Waterloo

"The linemen really helped out — and the receivers," said Porter, whose touchdowns came on runs of 1 and 11 yards. "They were all blocking. Everybody was doing their thing.

"Coach (Jimmy Warnecke) really wants you to be patient. You just have to wait for the holes to get there and then you hit them."

Highland led 20-0 in the first quarter after Willis' block and recovery in the end zone. Highland also capitalized on a long punt return by senior James Beard that led to Porter's first touchdown and a fumble recovery by senior Bryce Iberg that set up Frey's 5-yard score.

Warnecke was pleased with all aspects of his team's performance in the annual battle of two teams nicknamed Bulldogs, although Highland did go three-and-out on its opening possession.

"It didn't start off great with the first three plays," Warnecke said. "We were a little off with our throws and had to punt. (But) our defense responded. I thought they played really well, especially in the first half. I feel like we're starting to get there."

Waterloo fell to 3-4 and 1-3. It played better in the second half, getting rushing touchdowns from junior quarterback Aidan Morrow (1 yard) and senior Josh Dluhy (6 yards), but the hole was far too deep.