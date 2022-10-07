Highland scores early and often in big MVC road victory over Waterloo

WATERLOO — Highland put down the hammer in a hurry Friday.

Senior quarterback Brent Wuebbels threw three touchdown passes and senior running back Travis Porter rushed for two TDs, all on Highland’s first five possessions, as it dismantled Waterloo 49-10 in a clash of co-leaders in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

“That was one of the better halves that we’ve had,” said Porter, who had 124 yards on 12 carries. “It was really good. It’s great because we can run the ball and throw the ball. It makes it harder for the defense to cover all areas of the field. It helps us out a lot.”

Highland (6-1 overall, 4-0 MVC) led 42-0 at halftime, which ignited a continuous running clock in the second half. It was Highland’s 10th consecutive victory over Waterloo (5-2, 3-1), which had allowed just 48 points entering the game.

Waterloo coach Dan Rose said Highland — nicknamed the Bulldogs, like Waterloo — was every bit as good in person as it appeared on video.

“They’re good. They’re efficient,” Rose said. “If you don’t make a perfect tackle, they make you pay a little bit. Coach (Jimmy) Warnecke has done a great job for quite a few years. We were hoping we could weather the storm, get the ball back and move it down the field like we did against Mascoutah. (But) we just had some trouble with their defense.”

Highland’s offense also was exceptional.

Porter’s 23-yard TD run made it 7-0 early in the first quarter. Wuebbels kept alive the drive with a 15-yard pass to senior Brody Lewis on a third-and-10 play.

Wuebbels hit senior Cade Altadonna with a 27-yard TD on Highland’s next possession, stretching the lead to 14-0 midway through the quarter.

Porter scored again, this time on a 3-yard run, to make it 21-0 late in the period. Wuebbels’ 14-yard TD throw to Lewis made it 27-0 early in the second quarter.

Wuebbels found senior Cameron Willis open for an 8-yard TD later in the quarter, swelling the lead to 35-0. Junior Dylan Beadle had a 39-yard interception return for a touchdown that made it 42-0 at intermission.

“That’s our No. 1 thing, to come out fast, on top and just play our game. Not play the other team’s game. Get into our mojo and get going,” Wuebbels said. “We came out and executed our game plan. We just had to do our job. When we get moving and have that momentum, I feel like we’re unstoppable.

“We’re rolling, but there are definitely mistakes we need to fix. Little details we need to fix. But yeah, we’re rolling.”

Highland has scored a conference-high 340 points. It hasn’t lost to Waterloo since Sept. 12, 2012, a 21-13 setback on the same field.

Warnecke sensed it could be a special night on offense on Highland’s first possession, noting Wuebbels’ third-and-10 pass to Lewis that took the ball to Waterloo’s 32-yard line.

“That was a big play to really keep that drive going,” Warnecke said. “Those early moments, when you’re kind of feeling out the other team and seeing what they’ve got while they’re seeing what you’ve got, you’ve got to be successful to establish what you’re doing offensively. That was a big third-down play.

“Our biggest goal going into the game tonight was to win the line of scrimmage. I felt we did that. What a great job of offense, defense and special teams meshing together well.”

Porter had the highlight play of the game in the first quarter. He took a handoff from Wuebbels and broke right, then spun to elude two tacklers before finding daylight for a brief moment. Waterloo’s secondary had the angle on Porter and piled on, but Porter took at least six players to the Waterloo 3 for a 35-yard gain.

Porter scored on the next play.

“I was just going. I saw the end zone and was trying to get there,” he said of the 35-yard run.

Waterloo got a 24-yard field goal from senior Lexi Stephens to start the third quarter, then got a 36-yard TD run by junior Koby Osterhage to make it 42-10 in the fourth quarter. Junior Hunter Frey’s 5-yard TD run concluded Highland’s scoring.