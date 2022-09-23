Highland scores early, often on way to MVC win over Triad

HIGHLAND — Triad was still clinging to hope at halftime Friday.

But the Highland Bulldogs quelled the optimism by opening the third quarter with a five-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that helped power them to a 35-0 victory over the rival Knights in a Mississippi Valley Conference football game.

“We were up by 21 (points) going into the half, but that doesn’t mean anything,” Highland senior quarterback Brent Wuebbels said. “That’s another half of football that we still have to play. (Triad) could come out and score 28 and we don’t score anything.

“The main thing is we come out, we play our ballgame and keep the momentum going.”

Wuebbels’ memory of the April 16, 2021, meeting against Triad was apparently still fresh in his mind.

In that game — played in the spring after COVID-19 wiped out the fall season — Highland led 21-0 at halftime, but lost 35-29 in overtime in the semifinals of the MVC Bowl Series.

Certainly, that’s one of the reasons Triad coach Paul Bassler and his team weren’t demoralized when they went to the locker room at the intermission Friday.

“We were down 21-0 about 18 months ago to them, and came back and tied it up 21-21, took it to overtime and ending up beating them,” Bassler said. “At halftime, being down 21-0, I wasn’t panicked or anything. I don’t think the kids were panicked, either, because most of these kids were on that team and were involved in it. Then they go down and score and make it 28.”

If the door wasn’t shut on the Knights at that point, it was only cracked open enough to let a glimmer of light shine through. The Bulldogs (4-1, 2-0) eventually took that, too.

“We performed well tonight — offensively and defensively,” Highland coach Jimmy Warnecke said. “We played complete defensive football. To me, that was the really fun thing to watch tonight. And we really kept the foot on the gas pedal in the second half.”

Wuebbels’ 11-yard touchdown pass to senior Cameron Willis culminated the long drive to start the second half and make it 28-0. A 27-yard pass to senior Brenden Gelly and a 19-yard pass to senior Travis Porter set up the scoring play.

Wuebbels hit Willis deep in the right corner of the end zone.

“I could have put it a little bit (more) outside, but hey, that’s football,” Wuebbels said. “You can always try to find a little detail to do better. But yeah, he made a great play on the ball to get us that score.”

Porter played a big part in the Bulldogs’ victory, too, rushing 19 times for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Porter put Highland ahead to stay 7-0 with a 1-yard run in the first quarter.

Wuebbels hit Gelly with a 17-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0 early in the second quarter and Porter scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to extend the Bulldogs’ advantage to 21-0 midway through the second quarter.

Triad (2-3, 1-1) punted six times in the first half as it was unable to establish any type of offensive rhythm. One of the punts was partially blocked, setting up Porter’s second touchdown.

Bassler took most of the blame.

“I out-thought myself. I take the loss on that game,” he said. “That was not Triad football. I overthought it, put in some new stuff and thought it would work. What you saw at the end of the game was more Triad football, where we could pound it, drive it down the field and impose our will on them.

“You would think after 25 years, you would learn not to do that stupid stuff. But watching (Highland) on film, I just felt like we had an advantage on some things … doing some different things than what we showed in the past. Yeah, this is my loss, not my team’s loss. That wasn’t Triad football. It’s all on me.”

Highland’s final touchdown was a 22-yard pass from Wuebbels to Gelly late in the third quarter. A 49-yard run by Porter set up the touchdown.

Gelly, also a linebacker, was all over the field, menacing the Knights.

“It was a fun night,” said Gelly, a 6-foot, 205-pounder. “Usually, when we’re playing Triad, it’s a rough, go-at-it game all the way through. But we were the better team when we came out on the field tonight.”