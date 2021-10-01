Highland uses special teams magic to roll past Civic Memorial in MVC showdown

BETHALTO — The Highland High offense was stuck in low gear and facing another three-and-out.
The mood on the sideline was quiet.
So Cameron Willis decided to change the atmosphere.
The Highland junior exploded through the punt protection and swallowed the attempted punt with a game-changing block.
"That was huge," Highland coach Jim Warnecke said. "We made that big play - but we followed it up as well."
Highland parlayed its special teams magic into a 34-14 victory over Civic Memorial in a Mississippi Valley Conference showdown on Friday in Bethalto.
"I saw a wide-open hole," Willis said. "Their punt protector was lined up on the opposite side of me and it just left a clear path for me and I took advantage of it. Special teams plays are big momentum shifters."
Highland (2-4, 2-1 MVC) defeated Civic Memorial for the 10th consecutive time. The last time the Bulldogs lost to the Eagles was Warnecke's first year at Highland - a 35-0 setback in 2011.
"We knew coming in that they had a very good senior class, but we never let it get to us," Willis said. "We just kept chugging along."
After a penalty-filled first drive, Highland punted the ball to Civic Memorial (4-2, 1-2 MVC) before Willis broke through on an attempted punt and gave the offense the ball back in good position.
The special team success was the second special play for Highland at Civic Memorial, winning last year's matchup on a 61-yard kickoff return by Liam Gallagher.
"We were still thinking about that kickoff return," Willis said. "Liam Gallagher is an amazing football player."
With the momentum, the Highland offense kicked it into gear. The Bulldogs rolled up 420 yards of offense, with 218 yards coming on the ground.
"We were able to establish a running game," Warnecke said. "We committed to it and sprinkled some stuff in here and there. I give all the credit to our guys up front. They were warriors. Travis Porter, he didn't have gaudy or big runs, but he had so many hard runs."
Porter carried the ball 25 times for 116 yards and scored three times on the ground.
"I want to thank my line and the blockers who really helped me get those yards," Porter said.
While he was exceptional on the ground, it was his fourth score that put the nail in the coffin. Late in the fourth quarter, Porter took a screen pass and sprinted 33 yards to the end zone to push the lead to 34-14.
"I've been waiting to hit that screen for a touchdown for the past three years," Warnecke said. "It was our bread and butter back then. It was great to see us execute on screen plays."
While the offense rolled up the yards and killed the clock, the Highland defense stifled the potent Civic Memorial offense all night.
The Highland defense gave up 218 yards and harried the Eagles' junior quarterback Bryer Arview into just 106 yards passing.
"The best thing that happened defensively for us was I kept my nose out of it," Warnecke said. "I passed it to our assistants and sat down on the bench with my offense and I couldn't tell you what happened defensively until that last two minutes."
The Eagles were able to get on the board on an 86-yard touchdown return by senior Miguel Gonzalez to open up the second half that cut the deficit to 14-6.
Though there was some pressure to pick up a win against its rivals, Highland knows that its back is against the wall if it wants to continue its streak of playoff appearances.
"Tonight's a pretty big win because we have to win all the next games just to get into the playoffs," Porter said.