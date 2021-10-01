Highland uses special teams magic to roll past Civic Memorial in MVC showdown

The special team success was the second special play for Highland at Civic Memorial, winning last year's matchup on a 61-yard kickoff return by Liam Gallagher.

"We were still thinking about that kickoff return," Willis said. "Liam Gallagher is an amazing football player."

With the momentum, the Highland offense kicked it into gear. The Bulldogs rolled up 420 yards of offense, with 218 yards coming on the ground.

"We were able to establish a running game," Warnecke said. "We committed to it and sprinkled some stuff in here and there. I give all the credit to our guys up front. They were warriors. Travis Porter, he didn't have gaudy or big runs, but he had so many hard runs."

Porter carried the ball 25 times for 116 yards and scored three times on the ground.

"I want to thank my line and the blockers who really helped me get those yards," Porter said.

While he was exceptional on the ground, it was his fourth score that put the nail in the coffin. Late in the fourth quarter, Porter took a screen pass and sprinted 33 yards to the end zone to push the lead to 34-14.