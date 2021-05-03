Hilgendorf named Mascoutah's new football coach

Hilgendorf spent one year working with the offensive staff and three years with the defensive staff. When he graduated in 2007 he knew all the inner workings of a college program with a staff of coaches that now are spread across the country.

“Sitting in staff meetings, I’ve got stories for days,” Hilgendorf said with a chuckle.

Hilgendorf returned close to home for his first job out of college when he signed on as an assistant at Watseka. In 2015 he landed his first head coaching job at Prairie Central High. He spent one year there before the top job at Watseka opened and Hilgendorf returned.

Now he’s taking the next step.

“I just think it’s a fortunate opportunity for my family and professionally,” Hilgendorf said. “It’s the next step in my career and in our lives. I’ve heard great things. It’s a place that’s been winning the last few years.”

Hilgendorf has started the process of getting to know the players. He’s still teaching and running the weight room at Watseka as it prepares for the fall season. There are plans for team Zoom meetings and one-on-one meetings that will happen in the near future. But Hilgendorf is very much looking forward to being up close and personal with everyone involved with the Mascoutah program.